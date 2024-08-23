Dollander Strikes out Ten But Yard Goats Lose

August 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Manchester, NH- Chase Dollander struck out ten batters, his Double-A high, over 5.2 innings but the Fisher Cats got a late homer in the seventh inning by RJ Schreck and defeated the Yard Goats 4-2 on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. Dollander was reached for a pair of runs in the first inning and then only allowed one hit the rest of the way. He departed in the sixth inning with the game tied 2-2. Nic Kent had two hits and scored a run for the Yard Goats.

The Fisher Cats scored two runs in the first inning against Dollander. RJ Schreck led off with a double and scored on a double by Charles McAdoo to make it 1-0. Later in the inning, Michael Turconi cracked a two-out single, scoring McAdoo, giving New Hampshire a 2-0.

The Yard Goats tied the game by scoring twice in the third inning off New Hampshire starter Rafael Sanchez. Braiden Ward led off the inning with a triple and scored on a single by Nic Kent to make it 2-1. Warming Bernabel completed the rally with an RBI single and Kent scored to tie the game at 2-2.

The Fisher Cats took a 4-2 lead on RJ Schreck's two-run homer in the seventh inning, his fifth homer since joining the Jays affiliate, off reliever Carson Skipper. New Hampshire relievers retired the final six Yard Goats to secure the win.

The Yard Goats continue their seven-game in six-day road trip on Saturday night (6:35 PM) at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. LHP Sean Sullivan will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Devereaux Harrison will start for the Fisher Cats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app and milb.tv. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday, August 27th for a 7:10 PM game against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.