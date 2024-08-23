Perachi Spins Six Strong in Friday Night Win

RICHMOND, Va. - Dominic Perachi began his outing with three perfect innings and turned in a quality start in Altoona's 6-1 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday night at The Diamond. Altoona earned their second win of the week-long series with the Flying Squirrels.

The Curve took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first when Sammy Siani drove in Matt Fraizer and Nick Cimillo with a two out double to left center. Siani picked up three hits in the game and has reached base safely in ten straight games since August 11.

Altoona added to the lead in the fifth when Kervin Pichardo hammered a solo homer down the left field line off lefty Nick Swiney. Pichardo's 11th homer of the season pulled him into a tie for the team lead with Tsung-Che Cheng.

The Curve earned three more runs in the sixth off of Swinney. With the bases loaded, Nick Cimillo crossed home on a throwing error by catcher Zach Morgan and Jackson Glenn drove in two with a solid single to right field to take a 6-1 advantage.

Dominic Perachi turned in his best outing of the season in a Curve uniform. Perachi tossed three perfect innings before allowing one run on three hits in the fourth inning. After stranding a pair, Perachi set down the side in order and overcame an error and two walks to strand the bases loaded in the sixth. All told, he allowed just one run on four hits and a pair of walks with four strikeouts: firing 85 pitches, 50 strikes.

Drake Fellows tossed two scoreless innings in relief, earning one strikeout, before handing the ball off to Jack Carey who needed just nine pitches to set down the side in order in the ninth inning.

Altoona continues a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen is slated to start for the Curve and RHP Nick Sinacola will go for the Flying Squirrels.

