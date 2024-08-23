Schmidt Shoving, Rizzo's Run, Not Enough for Somerset to Rally in Portland

Somerset Patriots' Clarke Schmidt on the mound

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Portland Sea Dogs by a score of 2-1 on Friday night at Hadlock Field in Portland, ME.

The loss drops the Somerset Patriots to 5.5 games back of the Sea Dogs for first place in the second half standings with 20 games remaining in the regular season.

Over the first four games of the Patriots' series in Portland, Somerset's pitching staff has thrown to a 1.31 ERA, allowing 5 ER in 34.1 IP with 14 H and 44 K.

In nine games since the beginning of Somerset's current road trip, the Patriots' bullpen is 3-2 with 5 ER allowed over 40.2 IP (1.10 ERA) on 15 H and 37 K.

Since the All-Star break, 12 of Somerset's 13 losses have come by three runs or less.

RHP Clarke Schmidt (3.2 IP, H, R, BB, 6 K) threw 48 pitches in the first game of his Major League rehab assignment for the Yankees (right lat strain).

Schmidt retired the first nine batters he faced in order with 6 K over his first 3 IP, before allowing a homer on the first pitch of the fourth inning.

RHP Lou Trivino (1.0 IP, 1 K) pitched a perfect fifth inning in the fourth game of his Major League rehab assignment (Tommy John Surgery recovery).

Over four rehab appearances with Somerset, Trivino has logged 4.0 IP with 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB and 3 K.

The only three hits, and the only run, that Trivino has allowed during his rehab assignment came against the first three batters he faced on 8/14 @HFD.

RHP Cam Schlittler (3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) finished the game, making his first relief appearance of the 2024 season.

Schlittler's first six outs recorded were all strikeouts. In two career games pitching out of the bullpen, Schlittler has allowed only 1 ER in 6.2 IP with 10 K.

DH Anthony Rizzo (0-for-1, R, 2 BB) scored Somerset's only run of in the first game of his Major League rehab assignment (right forearm fracture).

