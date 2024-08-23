August 23, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN The Portland Sea Dogs held on to win 3-1 over the Somerset Patriots last night at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs struck first in the bottom of the third inning after a sacrifice fly to center field from Allan Castro gave Portland a 1-0 lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Somerset scored a run on an error to even the game at one. Garcia countered by crushing his second homer at the Double-A level in the bottom of the second inning. A go-ahead two-run blast over the Maine Monster put Portland back on top, 3-1.

COFFEY IS PIPING HOT RHP Isaac Coffey was dominant again last night throwing 5.0 innings allowing one run (unearned) on four hits. He did not issue a walk. Coffey struck out 11 hitters for the second time this season. In August, he is 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA in three starts and has 31 strikeouts in 15.0 innings.

GARCIA DISPLAYS POWER Jhostynxon Garcia hit his first home run at Hadlock Field last night, breaking a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning. He blasted it 408 feet over the Maine Monster with an exit velocity of 109mph. Garcia currently leads the Red Sox organization with 23 home runs this season across three levels. He has two with the Sea Dogs since his promotion from Greenville.

HENDRIKS AT HADLOCK Boston Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks made a Major League Rehab appearance last night out of the bullpen for the Sea Dogs. He recorded one out while allowing one hit and issuing a walk. He threw 12 pitches, seven for strikes. Hendriks signed the Red Sox prior to the 2024 season after pitching for the Minnesota Twins (2011-2013), Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals (2014), Oakland A's (2016-2020) and Chicago White Sox (2021-2023). He owns an all-time 33-34 record with a 3.82 ERA with 116 saves in 140 appearances. He has recorded at least 14 saves in five of his last six seasons.

FAREWELL OLD FRIEND Hunter Dobbins was promoted prior to yesterday's game to Triple-A Worcester. Dobbins dealt 6.0 shutout innings allowing just three hits while walking one and striking out seven in his last start at the level this series. This season Dobbins owns a 7-3 record and 3.17 ERA in 21 starts for Portland. He has been lights out this month. Dobbins has pitched 21.1 innings in four starts in August and has a 1.27 ERA. In 21.1 innings he has allowed three earned runs on 19 hits while walking six and striking out 19. He has not given up a home run.

NEW TO THE TEAM Prior to the series opener, the Sea Dogs made a host of roster moves. Max Ferguson was activated from the 60-day injured list and immediately made an impact in the field. He was Portland's shortstop and made a highlight-worthy double play in the eighth inning Tuesday. RHP Reidis Sena and RHP Bryce Bonnin were also promoted from High-A Greenville. Sena pitched in 28 games out of the bullpen for the Drive and was 6-4 with a 3.56 ERA. He recorded 67 strikeouts in 48.0 innings. Bonnin also pitched exclusively out of the bullpen in 19 games. He went 3-3 with a 4.04 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 35.2 innings. He gave up three home runs.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 4.5 games ahead of the second-place Somerset Patriots. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Hartford Yard Goats are tied for third place, 7.0 games behind Portland while the Reading Fightin Phils are 12.5 back and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in last place. In the Southwest Division, the Akron RubberDucks lead by 5.5 games.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched on August 17th against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and tossed 4.0 shutout innings allowing just two hits. In two starts against the Patriots this season, Gonzalez is 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA. He has struck out 11 Patriots hitters in 9.0 innings.

