Shell Yeah; Maine Lobster Bakes Walk It off in the Ninth

August 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Maine Lobster Bakes (33-15, 69-48) walked it off 2-1 in the ninth inning to take a second-straight game over the Somerset Patriots (27-20, 59-57) on Friday night. The Lobster Bakes remain in first place of the Northeast Division now 5.5 games ahead of the second-place Somerset Patriots.

Wikelman Gonzalez fired 5.0 scoreless and hitless innings with six strikeouts to start while Allan Castro hit his first Double-A homer in a multi-hit night.

Castro smoked a leadoff homer in the bottom of the fourth inning to right center field. The solo blast put Portland on the board first.

In the top of the sixth, Somerset tied the game after scoring a run on a wild pitch with the bases loaded.

Tied until the ninth inning, Nathan Hickey laced a leadoff double (5) to ignite the momentum. Elih Marreo came in to pinch run for Hickey before a single from Alex Binelas put two on. A sacrifice fly to center field from Phillip Sikes scored Marrero and sealed the deal as the Lobster Bakes walked it off, 2-1.

RHP Zach Bryant (4-1, 4.91 ERA) earned the win after pitching 0.2 perfect innings. RHP Cam Schlittler (0-3, 5.65 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 3.1 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking two and striking out six.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, August 24th for game five of a six-game series with the Somerset Patriots. Game five is slated for 6:00pm. Portland will send RHP David Sandlin (0-1, 4.91ERA) to the mound while Somerset will send LHP Ben Shields (2-1, 2.72 ERA).

Eastern League Stories from August 23, 2024

