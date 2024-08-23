Squirrels Kept Quiet by Curve in 6-1 Loss

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell behind in the first inning and lost to the Altoona Curve, 6-1, on Friday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (53-65, 19-30) were held to five hits, including three by Carter Howell, in their second loss of the week to the Curve (49-69, 20-29).

The Curve struck for a pair of runs in the top of the first inning with a two-out, two-run single by Sammy Siani against Flying Squirrels starter Jack Choate (Loss, 0-3).

Victor Bericoto cut the deficit to 2-1 with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Kervin Pichardo hit a solo homer in the fifth. In the sixth inning, Nick Cimillo scored on an error and Jackson Glenn hit a two-run single to open a 6-1 Curve lead.

Altoona starter Dominic Perachi (Win, 1-2) surrendered one run over a Double-A-high six innings of work and finished his outing with four strikeouts. He stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning to end his outing.

Nick Garcia pitched two scoreless relief innings for the Flying Squirrels, lowering his season ERA to 1.53. Seth Corry pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts.

The series continues on Saturday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Nick Sinacola (4-2, 3.86) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Po Yu Chen (4-9, 4.24). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

