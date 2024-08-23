Akron Falls 3-2 in Extras
August 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Harrisburg Senators took advantage of a late mistake to defeat the Akron RubberDucks 3-2 in 10 innings on Friday night at Canal Park.
Turning Point
With two outs and a runner on second in the top of the 10th, Dermis Garcia hit a grounder that was misplayed at first allowing Garcia to reach and Cody Wilson to score from second to put Harrisburg ahead 3-2.
Mound Presence
Parker Messick was strong out of the gates early for Akron. The left-hander allowed just one hit through the first four innings while striking out four. Harrisburg got to Messick for two in the fifth, but he was able to get a flyout to strand the bases loaded and limit the damage. In total, Messick worked five innings allowing two runs while striking out five. Davis Sharpe and Magnus Ellerts combined to toss three scoreless innings and strikeout three. Zane Morehouse struck out four and allowed one unearned run over two innings of work.
Duck Tales
Akron answered Harrisburg's fifth inning runs with one of its own. After a popout in foul territory, Milan Tolentino used some heads up baserunning to steal home and make it 2-1 Senators. Aaron Bracho tied the game at 2-2 in the ninth by lining a solo home run into the bullpens.
Notebook
Bracho's homer marked the second consecutive day with a long ball giving him eight on the season...Messick has struck out at least five in eight of his 11 Double-A outings...Game Time: 2:42...Attendance: 4,776.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Harrisburg Senators at Canal Park on Saturday, August 24 at 6:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Austin Peterson (5-2, 2.72 ERA) will take the mound against Harrisburg right-hander Kyle Luckham (3-7, 4.20 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
