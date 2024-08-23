Seventh Inning Homer Downs Baysox on Friday Night

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a final of 4-3 on Friday night from Prince George's Stadium.

Erie (27-21, 65-50) opened the scoring in the first on a two out, two-run homer by Liam Hicks off Bowie starting right-hander Patrick Reilly. In the second, a two-out RBI triple from Carlos Mendoza extended the SeaWolves lead to 3-0.

Reilly lasted just 2.2 innings and allowed three runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts in a no decision. It's his shortest outing of the season.

Bowie (24-25, 56-61) answered in the fourth off Erie starting right-hander Garrett Burhenn (W, 6-1). John Rhodes grounded an RBI single into left to score Bowie's first run before Anthony Servideo doubled him home to make it a one-run game.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. tied the game in the fifth with a triple to right-center. The relay throw skipped away from third and hit third base coach Chase Sebby, allowing Bradfield to score.

Right-hander Daniel Lloyd (L, 0-1) made his Double-A debut as the first reliever out of the bullpen after being promoted from High-A Aberdeen. The 24-year-old threw four innings, struck out five and allowed one run on two hits and two walks. He was one out away from getting through the seventh scoreless but Gage Workman hit a go-ahead solo homer to give the SeaWolves a 4-3 lead. Workman is now 9-for-18 in the series.

The Baysox offense was held quietly from the sixth inning onward, mustering only one hit against Burhenn, right-hander Matt Seelinger and left-hander Jake Higginbotham (S, 3). Burhenn collected the win after dealing six innings with four strikeouts.

The Baysox continue their six-game home series against the SeaWolves tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Alex Pham (6-3, 4.53 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Jackson Jobe (3-1, 2.14 ERA) for Erie.

Saturday is Pluto Demotion Night and Bowie Pit Beef Night with game worn Pit Beef jerseys to be auctioned off online to benefit Hope House Treatment Centers. There will also be postgame fireworks. The first 750 fans ages 3 and up will also receive a Mystery Hat Giveaway. Sunday is Family Fun Day with pregame player autographs and all fans run the bases postgame. The first 750 fans ages 13 and up will also receive a Mystery T-Shirt Giveaway.

