Schreck Powers Primaries to Friday Win

August 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH- The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (18-29, 48-67), playing as the New Hampshire Primaries, overcame the Hartford Yard Goats (25-23, 63-52) at Delta Dental Stadium on Friday, 4-2. RJ Schreck had his fingerprints all over Friday's win; Schreck smacked the go-ahead home run in the seventh, along with a single, two runs scored, two runs batted in and a diving catch.

Schreck led off the game with a double against MLB Pipeline's No. 2 RHP prospect in baseball, Chase Dollander. The Vanderbilt product came around to score on a Charles McAdoo double. In the seventh, Schreck blasted a fastball from Hartford southpaw Carson Skipper (L, 2-2) over the right field fence for his fifth home run, and second in two days. In the next half-inning, New Hampshire's left fielder robbed Warming Bernabel of a base hit, diving face-first to snag a sinking line drive.

Rafael Sanchez made his fourth Double-A start and held Hartford to two runs on three hits and a walk. The right-hander struck out three in his five frames. Anders Tolhurst (W, 2-0) tossed two scoreless frames and punched out three. Tolhurst was the pitcher of record at the time of Schreck's blast.

The Cats tagged Dollander early. Schreck doubled to center, then McAdoo did the same two batters later. With two outs, Michael Turconi slapped an opposite-field single to score McAdoo. New Hampshire held its 2-0 lead until the top of the third. Yard Goats center fielder Braiden Ward tripled and Nic Kent singled Ward in. Kent then stole second and came around on a Bernabel single to tie the game at 2-2.

New Hampshire vaulted in front in the bottom of the seventh. Josh Rivera led off the bottom of the seventh with a single off the lefty Skipper, followed by Schreck's second home run in as many nights to give the Primaries the decisive 4-2 lead.

Righty reliever Andrew Bechtold put up a zero in the eighth and Ryan Jennings (S, 1) earned his first professional save with a scoreless top of the ninth.

The Fisher Cats and Yard Goats roll into the weekend at Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday, August 23 with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. New Hampshire RHP Devereaux Harrison (4-7, 5.04 ERA) toes the rubber against Rockies No. 11 prospect (MLB Pipeline) and Hartford LHP Sean Sullivan (1-0, 1.29 ERA).

