Yankees Currently Scheduling MLB Rehab Assignment for C Jose Trevino in Somerset on Sunday, August 11

August 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Ney York Yankees' Jose Trevino

(Somerset Patriots) Ney York Yankees' Jose Trevino(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees are currently scheduling an MLB rehab assignment for C Jose Trevino to commence with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Sunday, August 11. The Patriots take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) at 5:05 pm at TD Bank Ballpark. Trevino was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Yankees with a left quad strain on July 13. Prior to his injury, Trevino was hitting .244/.303/.411 with 22 R, 41 H, 4 2B, 8 HR and 27 RBI in 60 games played this season. Originally drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 6th round of the 2014 MLB draft, Trevino was acquired by the Yankees from Texas in exchange for RHP Albert Abreu and LHP Robert Ahlstrom on April 2, 2022.

He won his first career Gold Glove Award and was named the AL Platinum Glove winner in 2022, the same year he was selected to his first All-Star team. Trevino was just the third Yankees catcher to win a Gold Glove, joining Thurman Munson (1973-75) and Elston Howard (1963-64). He was also the first Yankee and the first AL catcher to win the Platinum Glove since its inception in 2011.

Trevino has an MLB career .241 batting average with 127 R, 277 H, 51 2B, 32 HR and 140 RBI with a .992 fielding percentage. He will become the eighth player to rehab with Somerset this season and the 33rd overall since the team became the Yankees Double-A affiliate in 2021. About the Somerset Patriots The Somerset Patriots are the New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate and develop today's top minor league talent into the pinstriped superstars of tomorrow for MLB's winningest team. The Patriots 2024 season is presented by New Jersey Office Systems, LLC. Home games are played at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ, where fans of all ages and levels of baseball fandom get to enjoy the unique experience that is minor league baseball. To learn more, visit: somersetpatriots.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.