Fightin Phils Roll to Doubleheader Sweep Over RubberDucks

August 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Akron, OH) - The Reading Fightin Phils (15-23; 46-60) rode two dominant performances en route to a doubleheader sweep over the Akron RubberDucks (25-13; 62-45) on Saturday night from Canal Park. After the two wins on Saturday, Akron's lead in this week's series is 3-2.

Game One

Reading was led in the first game by another strong outing from Robinson Pina (W, 12-4). Pina went six innings, allowing three runs, and striking out five. Pina became the first R-Phils' pitcher to win 12 games in a season since Austin Hyatt did it in 2011. Behind Pina, Daniel Harper (S, 1) tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning to pick up his first Double-A save.

Offensive, the Fightin Phils were led by three runs in the third inning and two more in the fourth. Gabriel Rincones Jr. had a strong game with two hits, two runs, and two RBI. He added a two-run home run in the fourth inning, his seventh long ball of the season. Rincones also doubled in the victory.

The Fightin Phils had nine hits in total offensively. Otto Kemp had two hits and a run scored to keep his hot streak alive. Reading was strong with runners on base, going four-for-six with runners in scoring position. Tommy Mace (L, 7-5) lasted just 3.1 innings for the RubberDucks. Mace surrendered five earned runs on eight hits while striking out four.

Game Two

It was an offensive explosion in game two for Reading, but Seth Johnson provided a stellar outing in his second start with the Fightin Phils. He went four innings, allowing no runs on three hits, with six strikeouts. Johnson did not factor into the decision. Andrew Baker (W, 2-2) struck out two over a scoreless fifth frame. Behind Johnson and Baker, Konnor Ash and Tommy McCollum each surrendered two runs over an inning each of relief.

Justin Crawford was the star of the show offensively in game two for Reading. The Phillies No. 3 Prospect had three hits, two runs, and five RBI. Crawford's night was highlighted by his first Double-A home run in the fourth inning, it being a grand slam. His grand slam was the second grand slam home run hit by a Fightin Phil this season.

After a strong game one, Rincones Jr. picked up where he left off with three hits, two runs, and an RBI. He added a two-run home run in the sixth inning and his 10th double of the season. Robert Moore also turned in two hits for the Fightin Phils in game two.

The Fightin Phils poured on 13 hits in total in the second game on Saturday night. Reading handed Trenton Denholm (L, 0-1) a loss in his Double-A debut. Denholm allowed seven runs on eight hits over five innings while striking out three and walking five. With the win, Reading has itself in a position to split the series after dropping the first three contests of the week.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Sunday against the Akron Rubber Ducks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, at 1:05 p.m. RHP Eiberson Castellano is scheduled to pitch for Reading, and they will go opposite LHP Parker Messick for Akron. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

