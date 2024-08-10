Big Bats in Game One Lead Erie to Doubleheader Split

The SeaWolves (59-45) and New Hampshire (43-60) split a doubleheader on Saturday, as Erie won the first game 10-4 before being shut out in game two, 3-0.

Erie mashed 16 hits in a 10-4 victory in the first game. The SeaWolves fell behind early when Troy Melton allowed a first-inning run. Dasan Brown doubled and Alex De Jesus singled before Rainer Nuñez's sacrifice fly gave New Hampshire a 1-0 lead.

Nuñez clobbered a solo homer in the fourth inning to give the Fisher Cats a 2-0 lead.

Erie came back to tie the game in the fifth against New Hampshire starter Lazaro Estrada. Ben Malgeri ripped a one-out triple. He scored on Brady Allen's RBI groundout, making it 2-1. Carlos Mendoza, Hao-Yu Lee, and Gage Workman then had consecutive singles. Workman's single, an infield hit, tied the game at 2-2.

Melton finished five innings for Erie. He allowed two runs on three hits. He struck out six and didn't walk a batter.

In the sixth, the SeaWolves sent nine batters to the plate. CJ Van Eyk relieved Estrada to begin the frame. Trei Cruz opened the frame with a double. Later in the inning, Liam Hicks reached on an infield single. On the play, Charles McAdoo made a throwing error, which scored Cruz and gave Erie a 3-2 lead. With two on, Malgeri smoked a two-run double to give Erie a 5-2 lead. Later in the frame, Lee's RBI single made it 6-2.

RJ Schreck's two-run homer against Eric Silva in the sixth inning cut Erie's lead to 6-4.

The SeaWolves broke the game open with three home runs in the seventh against Anders Tolhurst. Eliezer Alfonzo blasted a two-run shot to make it 8-4. Two batters later, Malgeri hit a solo shot for his third extra-base hit of the game. He finished a single shy of the cycle. Mendoza added a solo blast to make it 10-4.

Melton (7-6) earned the win. Van Eyk (3-8) took the loss in relief.

In game two, the Fisher Cats took an early lead against Carlos Peña. Brown began the first inning with a double and scored on Michael Turconi's RBI single.

In the second inning, the Fisher Cats extended their lead. Charles McAdoo hit a leadoff double. He scored on Cade Doughty's RBI single. Later in the frame, Robert Brooks' RBI single made it 3-0.

Erie could not score against New Hampshire starter Rafael Sanchez, who lasted 6.2 innings. He departed in the seventh with the bases loaded after two walks and a single. Malgeri batted as the potential go-ahead run against Jonathan Lavallee, but struck out to end the game. Erie went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Sanchez (2-0) earned the win over Peña (6-5). Lavallee earned his first save.

The series between Erie and New Hampshire finishes on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. when Garrett Burhenn faces Abdiel Mendoza.

