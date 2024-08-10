Baysox Sweep Saturday Doubleheader, Win Fifth Consecutive Game

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, won both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, winning the first game 6-5 and winning the second game 3-2 from Prince George's Stadium.

Noelberth Romero drove in the winning runs in both games with a walk-off two-run homer in the first game and a walk-off two-run double in the second game.

In the first game, Frederick Bencosme opened the scoring with a first inning RBI single. The Orioles No. 24 prospect has collected a hit in 13 of his last 15 games and is batting .457 over his last 10 games.

After a pair of Senator runs in the second and third innings, Donta' Williams singled home Bencosme in the bottom of the third to even the score at two. Williams is batting .375 in the month of August.

Harrisburg's CJ Stubbs homered in the fourth to retake the lead, but Connor Pavolony responded with a two-run homer in the fifth, his third homer of the season, to give Bowie a 4-3 lead. It's Pavolony's first homer since April 30.

Stubbs answered in the sixth with a game-tying solo homer off right-hander Keagan Gillies, his second of the game, before Cortland Lawson gave Harrisburg a 5-4 seventh inning lead with a go-ahead RBI single.

In the bottom of the seventh, Williams led off the frame with a single before Romero stepped up to the plate with two outs. Against Harrisburg right-hander Marquis Grissom Jr. (L, 0-1), Romero lined a two-run walk-off homer over the left-center field wall to win the game for Bowie 6-5. The homer is Romero's first of the season with the Baysox.

Bowie right-handed reliever Houston Roth (W, 2-2) collected the win after recording the final two outs of the seventh.

In the second game, Harrisburg (12-26, 50-57) took the early lead against Bowie (18-20, 50-56) starting right-hander Kyle Brnovich on a pair of solo homers from Yohandy Morales and JT Arruda in the first and third innings, respectively. Brnovich lasted three innings, allowed three hits, two runs with one walk and one strikeout in a no-decision.

Senators starting right-hander Tyler Stuart struck out a career-high 13 batters over 5.2 innings. The Baysox eventually scored their first run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from John Rhodes to cut the lead in half.

Right-handed relievers Levi Stoudt and Lincoln Henzman (W, 4-2) combined for four innings of shutout relief with Henzman tallying four strikeouts to keep the game within reach.

Trailing by one in the bottom of the seventh, Dylan Beavers walked, Samuel Basallo singled and Anthony Servideo walked to load the bases for Romero. Against right-hander Jack Sinclair (L, 4-3), Romero won the game again with a two-run double to left-center. The 22-year-old finished the doubleheader with three hits and four RBI.

The Baysox now have four walk-off wins on the season.

Bowie will go for its first six-game series sweep since August 2 - 7, 2022 at Harrisburg and its first six-game series sweep at home since May 11 - 16, 2021 vs Reading.

The Baysox conclude their six-game home series against the Senators tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Patrick Reilly (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Chase Solesky (0-4, 3.40 ERA) for Harrisburg.

Sunday is Pirates & Princesses Day and a Back-to-School Donation promotion with all fans run the bases postgame as part of Sunday Family Fun Day.

