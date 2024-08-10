August 10, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

FOUR HOMERS NOT ENOUGH IN LOSS The Portland Sea dogs fell last night, 12-9 to the Altoona Curve. Drew Ehrhard finished a triple shy of the cycle while Luis Ravelo notched a three-hit night. Kristian Campbell cranked his fifth homer in the bottom of the first to give Portland an early lead, but the Curve answered with a seven-run fifth inning and never looked back.

FOUR LONG BALLS Kristian Campbell, Drew Ehrhard, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel all homered to match the most homers in a game for the Sea Dogs this season. The last time the Sea Dogs hit four homers in a game was April 13th against the Reading Fightin Phils at FirstEnergy Ballpark.

LEADING THE LEAGUE Portland has three of the top four most winning pitchers in the Eastern League. Isaac Coffey and Robert Kwiatkowski have the second-most amount of wins with nine while Webb has the third-most with eight. Coffey also leads the league in winning percentage with .818.

ON THE MOUND FOR THE SEA DOGS Felix Cepeda leads the Eastern League in saves with 13. He has recorded a save in 13 of his 17 save opportunities. This season he has tossed 39.0 innings allowing 23 earned runs on 42 hits while walking 18 and striking out 33.

MAYER IS BACK Prior to tonight's game, Marcelo Mayer was activated from the Injured List. He currently leads the Eastern League in batting average (.307) and doubles (28) and ranks fourth in runs (60). Mayer is currently ranked as the top prospect for the Red Sox by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline.

A LOOK AT THE RANKINGS Baseball America recently updated their Top 30 Rankings and even more current Sea Dogs are now included in the list. Marcelo Mayer (#1), Roman Anthony (#2) and Kyle Teel (#3) continue to hold the top three spots in the organization while Kristian Campbell has leaped to number five. Luis Perales is ranked as the top pitching prospect for Boston and number eight prospect overall. Pitchers David Sandlin (#11), Wikelman Gonzalez (#16) and Hunter Dobbins (#21) are also included in the list while Blaze Jordan (#22) and Connelly Early (#28) round out the top 30.

THE STREAKS CONTINUE Kristian Campbell and Roman Anthony both extended their on base streaks Friday night with a pair of home runs. Campbell has now reached base in 24 consecutive games batting .355 (33-for- 93 with ten doubles and 13 RBI. He also has swiped 11 bases while only being caught twice. Anthony is hitting .337 (29-for-86) in his 20 game on base streak with four doubles, a triple and five home runs. He also has 16 RBI. Campbell's streak is the longest active in Double-A and the longest of the season for a Sea Dog.

SEA DOGS STAY STRONG After losing four straight games from July 20th to the 24th, the Sea Dogs have gone on a tear. They have now won 12 of their last 14 games.

BEST IN DOUBLE-A The Sea Dogs have the best batting average (.266) in Double-A and also lead the level in runs scored (557), doubles (229), RBI (513), OBP (.351), SLG (.424) and OPS (.775). They also rank fifth in walks (411) and seventh in stolen bases (153). The pitching staff ranks first in saves (22) and seventh in ERA (4.54).

WHERE DO WE STAND Portland currently sits atop the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.0 games ahead of the second-place Somerset Patriots and Hartford Yard Goats. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in fourth place, 4.5 games behind the Sea Dogs while the New Hampshire Fisher Cats are 10.0 games behind Portland and the Reading Fightin Phils are 10.5 games back in last place.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 10, 2005 - The Sea Dogs completed their eighth series sweep of the season after their win against New Britain. Portland swept a franchise-record four series of at least four games during the 2005 season. They have won four-game sets over Norwich, Trenton and New Britain while sweeping six games from Harrisburg in June.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Caleb Bolden will start tonight for the Sea Dogs. His last start was Sunday, August 4th against the Erie SeaWolves. He tossed 4.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out one. Bolden has faced the Curve once already this season on June 1st in Altoona. He tossed 3.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out five. Bolden is 0-0 with a 4.64 ERA in 14 appearances (four starts) with Portland. He has pitched 33.0 innings allowing 18 runs (17 earned) on 33 hits while walking 16 and striking out 31.

