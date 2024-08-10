Mets OF Starling Marte to Play with Double-A Binghamton on Rehab Assignment Sunday

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte will play with Double-A Binghamton on a rehab assignment Sunday, as the Rumble Ponies play the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark, with first pitch at 5:05 p.m.

Marte is in his third season with the Mets, slashing .278/.328/.416 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs in 66 games this season. Marte is in his 13th major league season, beginning his career with the Pirates from 2012-2019. He also has played for the Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics before signing with the Mets as a free agent prior to the 2022 season.

The 35-year-old Marte is a two-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove award winner.

Rumble Ponies fans can watch the game on MiLB.TV or listen to the action on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network, with pregame coverage beginning at 4:50 p.m.

