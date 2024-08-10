Squirrels Split Saturday Doubleheader with Goats

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels split a doubleheader with the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday night at The Diamond, falling in the first game, 15-1, before taking the nightcap, 2-1, on a walk-off double by Jairo Pomares.

The Flying Squirrels (50-57, 16-22) improved to 5-2 in their last seven games, including a 3-2 mark this week against the Yard Goats (60-45, 22-15).

Game 1

Win: Sean Sullivan (1-0)

Loss: John Michael Bertrand (6-7)

Save: --

TOG: 2:09

Box Score

In the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, the Flying Squirrels lost to the Yard Goats, 15-1.

Hartford opened the scoring in the top of the second inning with a run-scoring groundout by Ronaiker Palma. With two outs, Nick Kent hit an RBI single, a run scored on an error and Adael Amador hit a two-run homer to open a 5-0 lead against Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand (Loss, 6-7).

The Yard Goats posted 10 runs in the top of the third inning to open a 15-0 lead. The outburst tied the Flying Squirrels' franchise record for the most runs allowed in a single inning, matching a mark from April 2012.

Hartford starter Sean Sullivan (Win, 1-0) allowed two hits over five scoreless innings.

The Flying Squirrels broke the shutout with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the seventh by Jairo Pomares.

Game 2

Win: Tanner Kiest (6-5)

Loss: Juan Mejia (3-4)

Save: --

TOG: 1:59

Attendance: 6,539

Jairo Pomares delivered a walk-off double in extras to lift the Flying Squirrels to a 2-1 win over the Yard Goats in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Down, 1-0, entering the bottom of the eighth, Luis Toribio tied the score with an RBI double against Hartford reliever Juan Mejia (Loss, 3-4). After an intentional walk of Ismael Munguia, Pomares doubled to score pinch-runner Jimmy Glowenke and win the game.

The game held scoreless through the regulation seven innings. Richmond starter Nick Morreale threw four scoreless innings, striking out four. Wil Jensen followed with three scoreless frames and struck out five batters.

Hartford starter Chase Dollander worked six scoreless innings and had six strikeouts.

The Yard Goats scored the game's first run in the top of the eighth inning with a sacrifice fly by Sterlin Thompson. Flying Squirrels reliever Tanner Kiest struck out Warming Bernabel to end the inning and hold the score at 1-0.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon. Lefty Jack Choate (0-0, 6.23) will start for Richmond opposed by Hartford right-hander Connor Van Scoyoc (5-6, 4.67). First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

Sunday is Back to School Day presented by Kings Dominion. Fans are encouraged to donate to the Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive. Squirrel Tails Kids Club members and their families are invited to play catch in the outfield from 12:45-1:05 p.m. Kids can run the bases following the game presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

