Yard Goats Set Franchise Record with 15 Runs; Split Doubleheader

August 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Richmond, VA- After scoring 10 runs on a season-high 17 hits on Friday, the Yard Goats established a new franchise record for runs in a game with a 15-1 pounding of the Flying Squirrels in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday night at The Diamond in Richmond, Virginia. The Yard Goats scored five runs in the second inning and then tied a franchise record by putting up ten runs in the third inning. Adael Amador homered to extend his hit-streak to 13 games (highest active in EL) and Kyle Datres homered and drove in four runs in two at-bats in the third inning as Hartford beat Richmond for the second straight game. Sean Sullivan fired five scoreless innings to earn his first win for the Yard Goats.

In game two, Jairo Pomares doubled home Jimmy Glowenke in the eighth inning as the Flying Squirrels defeated Hartford 2-1 in extra innings. The game was scoreless through seven innings and Hartford took a 1-0 lead on Sterlin Thompson's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. Hartford's Chase Dollander pitched six scoreless innings in the no-decision. Amador went 0-4 in game two and had his hit-streak snapped.

The Yard Goats scored five runs in the second inning off Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand in the first game of the twin-bill. The frame was highlighted by a two-run homer by Adael Amador. Hartford then scored ten runs in the third inning, tying the most for any inning in club history. The rally included 14 at-bats, six hits, two errors, three walks, hit batsman, three wild pitches and a passed ball. Datres drove in four of the runs with a two-run single followed by a two-run homer. Hartford starter Sean Sullivan was on cruise control and limited Richmond to just two hits and recorded three strikeouts in his first Double-A win.

Hartford had some chances to score in the second game and left a runner on base in each of the first six innings. The Yard Goats had a runner in scoring position in the first four innings. Richmond's starter Nick Morreale pitched well in four innings and then Will Jensen worked the next three scoreless frames with four strikeouts.

The Yard Goats wrap up the 12-game road trip on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 against Richmond. RHP Connor Van Scoyoc will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Jack Choate will start for Richmond. The game can be heard on the free Audacy app or viewed on milb.tv. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin Park' Aug. 13 for a 7:10 PM game, launching a six-game series against Somerset. It is the Yankees affiliate's only visit to Hartford this season.

--

Game 1

Final: Hartford 15, Richmond 1

WP: Sean Sullivan (1-0)

LP: John Michael Bertrand (6-7)

S: none

Time: 2:09

Game 2

Final: Richmond 2, Hartford 1 (8)

WP: Tanner Kiest (6-5)

LP: Juan Mejia (2-4)

S: none

Time: 1:59

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.