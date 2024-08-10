Akron Swept in Double Dip by Reading 6-3 and 11-4

August 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Reading Fightin Phils collected 22 hits between the two games to sweep the doubleheader from the Akron RubberDucks 6-3 and 11-4 on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After Akron took the lead in the second inning of game one, Reading answered back in the third. A two-out walk followed by four straight singles put Reading on top 3-2.

Already on top 2-0 in game two, Reading looked to add on in the fourth. Justin Crawford launched a grand slam into the Fightin Phils bullpen to make it 6-0 Reading.

Mound Presence

Tommy Mace got the start in game one. The right-hander worked around traffic in the first two innings allowing just one unearned run. Reading got to Mace for three in the third and two in the fourth. In total, Mace worked three and a third innings allowing six runs (five earned) while striking out four. Alaska Abney worked two and two-thirds scoreless. Ross Carver worked a perfect seventh.

In Game Two, Trenton Denholm ran into some early trouble. Reading got to the right-hander for two in the first, but Denholm settled in to toss a scoreless second and third. Reading struck for the grand slam off Denholm in the fourth and a solo run in the fifth to end his night at five innings pitched allowing seven runs while striking out three. Davis Sharpe allowed four runs over two innings of work.

Duck Tales

Akron answered Reading's first inning run with one of its own in game one. Petey Halpin launched a solo home run to the Modelo Tiki Terrace to tie the game 1-1. In the second, the RubberDucks took the lead thanks to some two-out magic. Kody Huff singled to keep the inning alive before scoring on Dayan Frias double to make it 2-1 Akron. The RubberDucks once again got to Reading with two-outs in the fourth. Huff singled before coming around to score on Frias' double to make it 6-3 Reading.

In game two, the RubberDucks ended the Reading shutout attempt in the sixth. Kahlil Watson walked to open the inning before scoring two batters later on a Milan Tolentino single. After advancing to second on a wild pitch, Tolentino came around to score on Joe Lampe's single to make it 9-2 Reading. In the bottom of the seventh, Halpin tripled to score Guy Lipscomb from first. Halpin then came home on a Watson grounder to make it 11-4 Reading.

Notebook

Lampe picked up a hit in each game of the doubleheader to extend his hitting streak to six games...Halpin's game one homer was his 12th of the season...Akron falls to 0-6 in doubleheader games this season...Game Time: 2:08/2:19...Attendance: 6,031.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series at Canal Park against the Reading Fightin Phils on Sunday, August 11 at 1:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Parker Messick (3-1, 2.16 ERA) will get the start against Reading right-hander Eiberson Castellano (1-1, 2.81 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

