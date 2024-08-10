Bean Suppahs Cook-up 10 Runs in 6th Inning for 10-4 Win

Portland, Maine- The Maine Bean Suppahs (24-12, 60-45) cooked a 10-4 win over the Altoona Curve (16-22, 45-62) on Saturday night. With the win, Portland secured the series win over Altoona.

Portland recorded a new season-high in runs scored in an inning after scoring 10 runs in the sixth. Alex Binelas, Phillip Sikes, and Kristian Campbell all homered in the sixth. Campbell extended his league-best 25-game on-base streak and eight-game hit streak while Roman Anthony extended a 21-game on-base streak and 10-game hit streak.

Carter Bins put Altoona on the board first in the fifth inning after a solo homer to left center field.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Bean Suppahs sent 14 to the plate scoring 10 runs on eight hits. The inning was highlighted by a three-run bomb from Binelas (6) before Sikes went back-to-back with his ninth homer of the season. Campbell crushed a two-run homer to notch his second in as many days and sixth of the season. After being no-hit up until the inning, Portland exploded to take a 10-1 lead.

Altoona countered after an RBI groundout from Nick Cimilo scored Jackson Glenn. A wild pitch scored another run but Portland led 10-3. In the top of the ninth, Tres Gonzalez scored on a wild pitch to put Altoona within six but Portland held on to take the series with a 10-4 win in game five.

RHP Robert Kwiatkowski (10-2, 3.52 ERA) earned the win after pitching 3.0 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking one and striking out three. RHP Drake Fellows (2-4, 5.29 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 2.1 innings allowing nine runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, August 11th, 2024 for the series finale of a six-game series with the Altoona Curve. First pitch for game six is slated for 1:00pm. RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (3-2, 5.93 ERA) will have the start for Portland while the arm for Altoona has yet to be announced.

