Sixth Inning Sinks Curve

August 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

PORTLAND, Maine - Curve pitchers Drake Fellows and Emmanuel Chapman combined for five no-hit innings to start the game, but Portland rallied for ten runs in the sixth inning and picked up a 10-4 win over the Curve on Saturday night at Hadlock Field. Altoona has dropped four-of-five games in their week-long series with Portland.

Chapman opened the game on the mound for the Curve and worked around three first inning walks and a hit batsman in three innings. Fellows quickly set down six straight hitters across his first two innings of work before the Portland bats got to work in the sixth. The Sea Dogs sent 11 men to the plate, including six straight hitters reaching to start the inning, banged three home runs and totaled eight hits in the frame. Fellows bore the brunt of the inning, leaving after allowing a career-high seven hits and nine runs.

Carter Bins gave the Curve their first lone lead in the game when he smashed a solo home run over the Maine Monster in the fifth inning; his eighth of the season.

Altoona added three late runs off the Sea Dogs bullpen when an RBI groundout from Nick Cimillo in the eighth and two additional runs scoring on wild pitches.

Jackson Glenn picked up a pair of hits in the defeat, Tsung-Che Cheng earned his 16th multi-hit game of the season as well.

