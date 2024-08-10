Binghamton Sweeps Doubleheader in Somerset to Win Series

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (20-16, 55-48) swept the Somerset Patriots (21-16, 53-53) in a doubleheader on Saturday night at TD Bank Ballpark. The Ponies have claimed the series victory and recorded their first doubleheader sweep of the season.

Game One: Rumble Ponies 4, Patriots 2 (Final/7)

Binghamton started the scoring in the second inning on Rowdey Jordan's two-run double that made it 2-0. He drove in Stanley Consuegra and Wyatt Young, after they both singled.

Binghamton added two more runs on an RBI from Ryan Clifford and a sacrifice fly from Jeremiah Jackson that made it 4-0 in the fifth inning.

Jordan Geber (3-2) earned the win with five scoreless innings and three strikeouts. Geber has spun five scoreless frames and earned the win in both of his starts at the Double-A level this season.

Grant Hartwig allowed a two-run home run to Tyler Hardman in the sixth that cut Binghamton's lead to 4-2. Hartwig threw 16 pitches over one inning of work out of the bullpen, with a pair of strikeouts.

TJ Shook struck out two batters over one inning and earned his third save of the season.

Game Two: Rumble Ponies 1, Patriots 0 (Final/7)

Jonathan Pintaro (1-1) earned his first Double-A win with five strikeouts over five scoreless innings. Pintaro allowed just three hits and did not issue a walk. He retired 15 of the 18 batters that he faced.

Cameron Foster earned the first save of his professional career and faced the minimum over the final two innings. It marked Binghamton's 10th shutout victory this season and eighth since June 27.

Jaylen Palmer belted a solo home run in the fifth inning off Danny Watson (1-4) that put Binghamton up 1-0. It marked Palmer's eighth home run of the season.

The Rumble Ponies conclude their five-game series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Sunday at TD Bank Ballpark. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Shook has three saves and has not allowed a run in five appearances with Binghamton, which spans 8.0 innings...Shook has recorded 10 strikeouts and just three walks with Binghamton...Foster has not allowed a run in six-straight appearances, which spans 11.1 innings...Jordan doubled twice across the doubleheader...Jackson recorded his team-leading 45th run batted in with the sacrifice fly in the first game...Young reached base in both games to extend his on-base streak to eight games...Kevin Parada walked twice in the second game of the twin bill...Binghamton improved to 35-19 on the road this season.

