Senators Fall In Doubleheader

August 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators were swept in their doubleheader against the Bowie Baysox Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The Senators led by a run going into the bottom of the 7th inning in both games, but Bowie rallied for walk-off wins both times. In game one Noelberth Romero hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the 7th inning to give Bowie the 6-5 win, and in game two Noelberth Romero again walked off the Sens, this time with a bases-loaded double for the 3-2 victory.

THE BIG PLAYS

In game one Bowie trailed 5-4 with two outs in the bottom of the 7th when Noelberth Romero hit a walk-off two-run home run to give Bowie the 6-5 win.

In game two Bowie trailed 2-1 when they loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the 7th inning for Noelberth Romero, who once again delivered with the walk-off hit - a two-run double.

FILIBUSTERS

C.J. Stubbs went 3-for-4 with two home runs and a double in game one, which made him the first Senator since Dérmis Garcia on April 9th to hit two home runs in a game... Cortland Lawson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in game one... In game two Yohandy Morales hit his first home run for the Sens since coming back from the injured list... J.T. Arruda hit a triple and his first home run of the season in game two... In game two Tyler Stuart allowed one run and struck out 13 batters in 5.2 innings; Stuart's 13 strikeouts were his season high and the most by a Senator this season.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Bowie Baysox play the final game of their six-game series Sunday beginning at 1:05 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 12:50 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.