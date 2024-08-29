Y'alls Lulled to Sleep in Final Home Game

August 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (43-49), presented by Towne Properties, slumbered through Thursday night's 11-3 loss to the Joliet Slammers (37-56) on Fan Appreciation Night, the Y'alls final home game of 2024.

Opener Carter Poiry exited after two innings in which he was forced through a 55-pitch second frame. He allowed three runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Right-hander Alex Wagner relieved him with his longest outing of the year. The Cincinnati-native tossed four innings allowing three more runs on four hits with four strikeouts. Reliever Ben Terwilliger replaced Wagner with 1.1 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 3 BB, & 3 K. Darrien Williams subbed in during the eighth inning finishing with three runs allowed on two hits.

At the plate, eight Y'alls recorded a hit. Designated hitter Hank Zeisler slugged his ninth home run of the season on an opposite field shot to left. Shortstop Ed Johnson was the only Florence batter to reach base with a hit multiple times.

Next, Florence visits Gateway for the final series of the 2024 season. First pitch on Friday night is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

