Otters Can't Hold on in Game Two

August 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Evansville Otters gave up a four-run lead Wednesday night, dropping the contest and series to the Schaumburg Boomers 6-5 at Wintrust Field.

Jumping ahead early, the Otters (41-52) plated the first three runs with RBI hits from Logan Brown, Pavin Parks and JJ Cruz in the third. The Boomers (49-43) added one in the home frame.

Extending the lead to 5-1 in the sixth, Clayton Keyes provided a two-RBI single to center field, marking the final Evansville run of the night.

Into the sixth inning, Schaumburg strung together a comeback to tie the game after plating four. A two-out base hit evened the scoring at five.

Late in the ninth, the Boomers put runners on second and third with one out. A walk off hit provided the final offense of the evening.

Otters starter Parker Brahms pitched with guts tonight. He left the game allowing one run in the sixth inning with two left on base.

Taking the loss after surrendering the final run in the ninth was Michael McAvene (1-7). The winning pitcher for Schaumburg was Jake Joyce (4-4) after pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

Cruz went three-for-five at the plate to lead the Otters bats, as the club was outhit 13-8.

Aiming to avoid the brooms, Evansville will play in the final matchup of the year against the Boomers tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Wednesday affair will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

