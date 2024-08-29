Washer's Two Homers, Great Pitching Cap Regular Season Road Schedule

CRESTWOOD, Il. - Behind Jake Washer's multi-HR night, the Washington Wild Things scored enough, in what was another very strong night for the pitching staff, to win the rubber game at Ozinga Field over Windy City by a final of 3-1.

Zach Kirby started and worked his 12th quality start of the season which was also Washington's 54th such start in 2024. Kirby was tagged for a fourth inning run on an RBI single by JJ Figueroa. He struck out six, getting him to 100 strikeouts on the season in his 10th win of the campaign. The righty allowed five hits and one walk and lowered his top-5 ERA in the league to 2.42.

Washer connected on a solo homer on the first pitch he saw in his first turn up in the third inning, making it 1-0 Washington. He'd then blast a two-run shot to left in the seventh to give Washington the 3-1 lead that ended up being the final score.

Nick MacDonald struck out the side in the seventh, Ryan Munoz worked a scoreless eighth and Gyeongju Kim a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts out of the bullpen. Kim earned his league-leading 27th save of the season.

The Wild Things now return home for the final three games of the regular season to be played against Schaumburg at Wild Things Park this weekend. Washington will have a direct chance to impact the race for the final West playoff spot as the Boomers come into town. First pitch Friday night is slated for 7:05 p.m. Gates for Fireworks Friday, presented by Slingers Signature Cocktails, open at 6 p.m.

