Grizzlies Set for "Greatest Night in Baseball"

August 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Sauget, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies are hosting their annual "Greatest Night in Baseball" celebration this Sunday, September 1, at Grizzlies Ballpark when they take on the Florence Y'alls in the final game of the regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT.

The game in Sauget will feature scores of giveaways throughout the night, one for each out of the game, with ALL fans in attendance eligible to win. The Grizzlies will be wearing special, fan-designed jerseys which will be auctioned off during the game. When the final out is recorded, all fans can also take part in the annual tradition of toilet papering the ballpark, followed by an unforgettable fireworks show presented by Knipp Roofing to mark the end of another fantastic summer of Grizzlies baseball.

Fans are welcome to bring their own toilet paper to the ballpark, with Dutch Hollow Supplies also donating rolls at the front gate as fans enter for the game. The fireworks show will happen after the toilet paper tradition and after it is fully dark outside.

The Grizzlies are also offering a special "Greatest Night In Baseball" Bundle for $50. The $75-dollar value includes two field box tickets, two rolls of toilet paper, and any t-shirt from the team store that costs $25. Packages can be purchased through September 1 at 12:00 p.m. CT online at gatewaygrizzlies.com.

