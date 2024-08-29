Jandron Tosses Quality Outing, Bats Fall Silent Again

Ottawa Titans' Tyler Jandron in action

Ottawa, ON - For a second consecutive night, the Ottawa Titans (51-41) were held off the board, falling 2-0 to the New York Boulders (50-43) on Thursday. With the loss, the Titans were handed their third sweep of the season.

Once again, the Titans got a quality start - this time from Tyler Jandron (loss, 8-6) - who allowed just one run on five hits over seven innings of work.

The Boulders jumped out in front 1-0 just a trio of batters in, as Steve Barmakian doubled to the left-field corner - scoring a leadoff Austin Dennis two-bagger to plate the eventual winning run.

After the first-inning run, Jandron allowed just six baserunners the rest of the way - tossing up six-straight zeros to keep the Titans within one with his team-leading 12th quality start of the campaign.

Garrett Cooper (win, 8-6), who owned a lifetime 13.50 ERA over four career appearances against the Titans - followed suit with a tremendous outing.

The right-hander allowed a pair of hits in the first - escaping the jam - giving way to retire the next 15 straight to toss his longest outing of the second half.

Handing things off to the bullpen with two on and one out in the seventh, former Titans Garrett Coe got a pair of massive outs on a pop-out and fly ball to keep the Boulders in front.

Cooper worked six and a third, allowing no runs, on three hits, walking one, and striking out six.

In the eighth, Jake Dixon walked Steve Barmakian - as the Titans turned to Matt Dallas, who allowed an RBI double off the bat of Thomas Walraven to make it 2-0.

Down to their final out in the ninth - Dylan Smith (save, 12) plunked both Peyton Isaacson and AJ Wright to put the tying run on - setting things up for the potential winning run in Taylor Wright - who went down on strikes to end the game.

The defeat marks the seventh time this season that the Titans have been held off the board, the first time in back-to-back games - as the team has been held off the board in 27 straight innings, a new franchise record.

In the series, the Titans recorded just 14 hits - and went 0-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

The magic number for the Titans to qualify for the 2024 Frontier League Playoffs remains at two - heading into the final weekend of the year.

The Ottawa Titans continue the final homestand of the regular season, opening the final regular-season series of the year with the first of a three-game set with the Québec Capitales on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

