ValleyCats Inch Closer to Playoff Berth with Shutout Victory

August 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







PATERSON, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats (51-40) turned in their most lopsided victory of the season, defeating the New Jersey Jackals (33-60) 17-0 on Thursday at Hinchliffe Stadium. It was the fourth shutout of the season for Tri-City, and its first one on the road this year. The next win for the 'Cats or loss from the New York Boulders would secure the first postseason berth for the ValleyCats since 2018.

Tri-City broke the deadlock in the fourth. Oscar Campos doubled against Jalon Long. Ian Walters followed suit with an RBI single to give the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City scored seven runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. The ValleyCats had two RBI walks in each frame, and Jaxon Hallmark connected off Ryan Velazquez in the eighth for the 'Cats second grand slam of the season. It was Hallmark's third homer of the year, all of which have come in the last two games.

Tri-City added in the ninth. Campos and Walters singled off Fritz Genther. Kyle Novak singled in a run, collecting his fifth hit of the night. Novak went to second after Cam Jones hit into a 5-3 double play. Afterward, Tyson Gingerich singled home Novak to put the ValleyCats on top, 17-0.

Arlo Marynczak (6-5) dominated in his longest start of his professional career, and earned the win. He hurled seven shutout frames, taking a no-hitter into the sixth, and setting down the first 12 batters he faced. The Delmar native yielded just three hits and two walks, while striking out 12. Connor Wilford sealed the victory with two scoreless innings.

Long (6-6) received the loss. He threw six frames, giving up one run on four hits, walking four, and striking out five.

Tri-City begins a three-game road trip against the Sussex County Miners on Friday, August 30 th in the rubber game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 17 | NEW JERSEY 0

W: Arlo Marynczak (6-5)

L: Jalon Long (6-6)

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as Tri-City plays a three-game weekend series against the Sussex County Miners from Aug. 30 - Sept. 1. Log on to tcvalleycats.com or call 518-629-CATS (2287) to purchase Playoff Game A tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.