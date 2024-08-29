Walk-off Keeps Boomers in Playoff Position

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers rallied from a 5-1 deficit and recorded a walk-off victory over the Evansville Otters by a 6-5 final on Wednesday night at Wintrust Field to remain a half game in front of Lake Erie for the final playoff slot in the West Division.

Jake Meyer was the hero, depositing a game winning single into right to plate Aaron Simmons in the bottom of the ninth with the winning run in a fifth walkoff win. Simmons has been involved in the winning play in four of the contests.

Evansville jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the third. Consecutive RBI singles with two outs from Logan Brown and JJ Cruz capped the inning. The Boomers had runners on base in every inning and were able to score a single tally in the bottom of the inning. Simmons singled with two away to score Chase Dawson. Evansville score two more in the fifth to lead 5-1 but the Boomers battled back, scoring four runs in the sixth to even the game. Meyer recorded his first RBI single of the game Simmons with one away. Andrew Sojka walked with the bases loaded and Anthony Calarco tied the game with an opposite field single with two away.

Dylan inherited the bases loaded with no outs in the seventh and was able to escape without allowing a run as both teams created constant opportunities. The ninth inning heroics started with a one out walk to Simmons and a pinch hit double from Kyle Fitzgerald to set the stage for Meyer.

Jake Joyce earned the win in relief as the fifth pitcher of the night for the Boomers, which included starter Cole Cook, who worked a scoreless eighth. The bullpen logged four scoreless innings. Schaumburg finished with 13 hits to go along with nine walks and a hit batter. Meyer led the way with three hits as every member of the order reached base at least once.

The Boomers (49-43) will conclude the home schedule on Thursday night at 6:30pm with Fan Appreciation Night and Postgame Fireworks. There will be giveaways all night long. LHP Antonio Frias (2-2, 5.08) is scheduled to start for the Boomers against LHP Braden Scott (5-9, 3.81). Don't miss your last chance to see the team this summer as the Boomers end the year with three on the road in Pennsylvania.

