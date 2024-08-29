ThunderBolts Drop Series to Washington

August 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - Jake Washer hit two home runs for the Washington Wild Things to knock off the ThunderBolts 3-1 at Ozinga Field Thursday night.

Washer's first blast was a solo shot in the top of the fourth, his first hit as a Wild Thing, that made the score 1-0.

The ThunderBolts (38-56) had early chances against Washington all-star Zach Kirby but in the first three innings, they stranded four base runners and had another picked off.

In the fourth, they broke through for the first time and tied the score. With two outs, Joe Johnson walked and Tyler Sandoval was hit by a pitch. JJ Figueroa hit an RBI single to even it at one.

The game remained tied into the seventh before Washington (65-27) took the lead for good. Jalen Miller singled and Washer hit his second homer of the night, making the score 3-1.

That was still Windy City's deficit into the ninth, when Tyler Sandoval tried to bring the tying run to the plate with a two-out single. Sandoval, though, was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into a double, ending the game.

Zach Kirby (10-4) allowed one run in six innings and earned the win. Will Armbruester (4-8) lasted seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits in the loss. Gyeongjiu Kim pitched a scoreless frame for his 27th save.

The ThunderBolts close the season with a two-game weekend series against the Evansville Otters starting Friday night. Buddie Pindel (8-7, 2.12) gets the start for the Bolts against Evansville's Zach Smith () on Swiftie Night at Ozinga Field. The first 500 fans teenaged and younger get a free friendship bracelet and the game will be followed by a fireworks show. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 and the broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.