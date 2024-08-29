Tickets for ValleyCats "Playoff Game A" on Sale Now

August 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are currently in third place with a two-game lead over the fourth place New York Boulders. The 'Cats are also just a half game back from the second place Ottawa Titans. With four games to play in the regular season, the ValleyCats magic number to clinch a playoff berth is two. That means that any combination of Tri-City wins and Boulders losses adding up to two will secure a playoff spot for the ValleyCats.

The 'Cats first potential home game of the playoffs is labeled as Playoff Game A and tickets for that game are on sale now via this link. If the ValleyCats host Playoff Game A, this game will take place on either Tuesday, September 3rd or Thursday, September 5th at 6:30 PM.

If the ValleyCats finish in second place, they will host a one-game Wild Card at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Tuesday, September 3rd, at 6:30 PM. The magic number for Tri-City to clinch second place is five. That means that any combination of Tri-City wins and Titans losses adding up to five will secure second place for the ValleyCats. In this instance, this game will be Playoff Game A. If the ValleyCats win that game, then they would host the Québec Capitales on Thursday, September 5th at 6:30 PM for Game 1 of the Divisional Round. That would become Playoff Game B and would go on sale at a later date.

If the ValleyCats finish in third place, they will play on the road for the Wild Card Game. If they win the Wild Card Game on the road, they would then host Québec on Thursday, September 5th at 6:30 PM in Game 1 of the Divisional Round. In this instance, that game would become Playoff Game A.

The Frontier League Championship Series is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 10th with scheduling and ticket information to be released at a later date if necessary. All game schedules are subject to change based on weather, travel, or other factors.

If the ValleyCats fall to fourth place, they will be eliminated from playoff contention. Tickets purchased for any 2024 home playoff game that does not occur will automatically become vouchers for the 2025 season.

Tri-City can clinch at least a third place finish, and playoff spot with a win tonight along with a loss from New York. It would be the 'Cats first postseason berth since 2018. The ValleyCats take on the New Jersey Jackals in Paterson, NJ in the rubber match of a three-game series tonight at 6:35 PM. Tri-City then plays a three-game set in Augusta, NJ against the Sussex County Miners from Friday, August 30th to Sunday, September 1st.

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as Tri-City continues a six-game road trip with a three-game midweek series against the New Jersey Jackals from Aug. 27-29, and a three-game weekend series against the Sussex County Miners from Aug. 30 - Sept. 1. Log on to tcvalleycats.com or call 518-629-CATS (2287) to purchase Playoff Game A tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.