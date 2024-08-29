ThunderBolts Lose Late Lead, Fall to Washington

August 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Windy City ThunderBolts dropped game two of the three-game set with the Washington Wild Things 6-3 at Ozinga field on Wednesday night. A late rally and solid bullpen were two of the multiple contributing factors in the Wild Things comeback.

Windy City (38-55) held a 3-2 lead going into the 8th inning, thanks to an RBI single from Emmanuel Sanchez in the bottom of the fourth, followed by a Kobe Foster balk and a Michael Seegers RBI single in the bottom of the 7th.

Washington (64-27) ended up putting four runs on the board in the top of the 8th on three RBI doubles, one from Caleb McNeely, Tyreque Reed, and Wagner Lagrange. The inning was topped off by an opposite field RBI single from Andrew Czech, posting a four spot and allowing dominant closer Gyyeongju Kim to save a comfortable three-run win in the ninth with a 1-2-3 inning.

Despite quality starts from both starting pitchers, neither Foster nor Barker were rewarded with decisions in the contest. Both starters went six innings, allowing three earned runs. Alex Carillo (3-1) earned the win, his third of the year, despite allowing the only run scored off of Washington relievers. He went one inning, allowing one earned run on two hits. Caleb Riedel took the loss, going an inning and two thirds in relief and serving up three of the four eighth inning runs.

The first pitch of the rubber match is set for 6:35 CDT on Thursday evening, the last White Castle Wrestling Thursday night of the year. Will Armbruester (4-7, 3.98) is slated to go for Windy City. The Wild Things will send out righty Zach Kirby (9-4, 2.48). The broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

