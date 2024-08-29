ValleyCats Bash Four Homers in Win Over Jackals

PATERSON, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats (50-40) slugged their way to a 12-8 victory over the New Jersey Jackals (33-59) on Wednesday at Hinchliffe Stadium. The ValleyCats can clinch their first playoff berth since 2018 on Thursday, August 29 th with a win, paired with a loss from the New York Boulders.

Both clubs traded a pair of homers in the opening frames. New Jersey had a solo shot from Arbert Cipion against Wes Albert in the first. After a Clayton Mehlbauer double, Hemmanuel Rosario went deep to give the Jackals a 3-0 lead.

Tri-City countered in the second. Matt Voelker walked Ian Walters, who moved to third after a double from Cam Jones. Dylan Broderick picked up an RBI groundout, and Jones advanced to third. Tyson Gingerich walked before Brett Rodriguez and Jaxon Hallmark went back-to-back, each mashing their first home runs of the season to provide the ValleyCats with a 5-3 advantage.

Tri-City added insurance in the seventh. Broderick singled, and Gingerich bunted, reaching first on a single as both runners moved up on a throwing error from Mehlbauer. Hallmark knocked in the pair with a double against Joe-Joe Rodriguez. Elvis Peralta then plated Hallmark with a double to put the ValleyCats on top, 8-3.

New Jersey responded in the bottom of the seventh. Frank Nigro and Xavier Valentin hit back-to-back singles. Nigro came around on a single from Bryson Parks. Nathan Medrano entered, and walked Mehlbauer, and yielded a grand slam to Miguel Gomez, which made it an 8-8 contest.

Albert received a no-decision. He pitched 6.1 innings, allowing six runs on nine hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Voelker was also handed a no-decision. He threw 6.2 innings, giving up seven runs on six hits, walking three, and striking out two.

Tri-City flexed its muscles in the eighth. Zach Morris plunked Walters. Afterward, Jones singled, and Broderick launched a three-run jack. Hallmark followed suit three batters later with his second roundtripper to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 12-8.

Nick DeCarlo slammed the door shut with two scoreless frames to finish out the game in a non-save situation. Medrano (4-4) earned the win over the Jackals. He worked 0.2 innings, allowing two runs on one hit, and walked one.

Morris (1-1) received the loss. He surrendered four runs on three hits in an inning of work, and struck out one.

Tri-City takes on New Jersey on Thursday, August 29 th in the rubber game. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 12 | NEW JERSEY 8

W: Nathan Medrano (4-4)

L: Zack Morris (1-1)

