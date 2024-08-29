Byrd Rumbles to Third, Gives Crushers Late Win to Keep Pace in the West

Avon, OH - For the final time at Crushers Stadium in the 2024 regular season, the Lake Erie Crushers (49-43) emerged victorious over the Gateway Grizzlies (57-35), claiming the final two games of the series just like they did many moons ago in early May. Tonight's win helps the Crushers keep pace in the Frontier League West playoff hunt, but they still remain .5 games behind Schaumburg with three games to go.

The Crushers pushed home a run in the 2nd on a Jake Guenther RBI fielder's choice to take a 1-0 lead.

Gateway pushed back with the next score right away in the 3rd, bringing home CF Edwin Mateo after a two-out hit from LF Victor Castillo off RHP Pedro Echemendia. The Grizzlies were bidding for more in the inning, but CF Burle Dixon gunned down 2B Gabe Holt at the plate to keep the score 1-1.

Despite Dixon's defensive efforts, the Grizzlies fought for another two-out manufactured run in the 4th. This time it was RF Tate Wargo with the knock up the middle, giving them a 2-1 lead.

Jake Guenther got back to work with a sacrifice fly to put the game back even in the bottom of the 4th. Then, it was a staring contest between the two bullpens.

Both Echemendia and Grizzlies' starter, Deylen Miley, were removed from the game early on. It was a battle of the bullpens to finish the game.

For Lake Erie, Leonardo Rodriguez, Cal Carver, and Sammy Tavarez combined for 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, getting the game to the bottom of the 8th still 2-2.

With two outs, Gateway SS Abdiel Diaz botched a routine throw, allowing Alberti Chavez to reach on a throwing error. Then, 1B Scout Knotts walked to bring up DH Vincent Byrd Jr.

Byrd fell behind 0-2, but then sent a deep fly ball to the opposite field with the outfield playing in. It landed on the warning track, bringing in Chavez and Knotts with the go-ahead runs. And, as icing on the cake, the big man rumbled all the way to third base for his first triple of the season. It could not have come in a bigger moment for Lake Erie - they led 4-2 into the 9th.

Closer, Trevor Kuncl came in for his 21st save, striking out the leadoff hitter before allowing Holt to reach. With one out, Alberti Chavez made a great diving stop to get out number two. Then, the big DH Peter Zimmermann came to the plate representing the tying run. He grounded out to Watkins to end the game and give the Crushers continued life in the playoff hunt.

After suffering the loss on Tuesday, Sammy Tavarez (3-3) received the win, and Kuncl notched his 21st save of the year.

Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Gateway Grizzlies 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 2

Lake Erie Crushers 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 X 4 2 2

While Thursday was the final home game of the regular season for Lake Erie, there is still much work still to be done. They travel to Joliet, IL to take on the Slammers tomorrow night at 7:35pm EST. The Schaumburg Boomers will head to Washington to play the Wild Things in their final series of the season. The Frontier League West will be determined on who wins more games between Lake Erie and Schaumburg in the final three contests.

You can catch all the action on FLOBaseball.tv!

