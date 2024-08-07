Y'alls Fall Nearly Silent After Rain Delay

WASHINGTON, PA - The Florence Y'alls (34-38), presented by Towne Properties, snoozed to sleep in an 8-3 loss to begin the series at the Washington Wild Things (50-22) on Tuesday night.

Three pieces produced positive performances for Florence, but the negatives drowned the positives underneath the blanket of rain that postponed play by 59 minutes.

Designated hitter TJ Reeves returned from injury with a 2-for-4 line knocking two doubles and driving in one RBI. Catcher Sergio Gutierrez crushed his ninth home run of the season, setting him alone with the second-highest total on the roster next to Reeves' 15. Finally, right-handed reliever Matt Fernandez made his return to the Pittsburgh area with three shutout innings to close out the defensive half of the game. The 2024 Pitt grad struck out two batters in his third professional appearance.

Besides those green lights, the rest of the game boiled Washington red. The fourth inning produced seven runs for the Wild Things, one shy of the Y'alls season-high for runs allowed in a single inning. Florence tied its season-high for errors in a game, committing four spanned between the fourth and seventh frames.

Starter Reed Smith struggled to the tune of 3.2 IP, 7 H, 7 ER, 4 BB, & 1 K. Reliever Rodney Hutchison made his second appearance of the season going 1.1 IP with no runs allowed on one hit, walking two batters.

The offense strung together just three hits and suffered 12 strikeouts.

Wednesday gives Florence a chance to nab its first win against Washington since Tuesday, Jul. 2, falling in six-straight meetings. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

