Titans See Late Lead Slip Away, Rubber Game Tomorrow

August 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (41-32) blew a ninth-inning lead to the New England Knockouts (26-46), dropping game two of the series 4-2.

Jake Boone was the hero, hitting a tying home run in the top of the eighth inning before blasting a two-run, go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth inning. The Knockouts added a run on an error by Titans closer Erasmo Piñales (loss, 1-2) to put the game out of reach.

Titans starter Shane Gray (ND, 5-4) was brilliant in the loss, giving the Titans their second consecutive quality start of the series. The righty threw seven-plus innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits and one walk, striking out four.

The former New York Yankees farmhand pitched his second-best game of the season in this one. His best also happened to come against the Knockouts on June 20th, where he pitched a complete shutout.

The only run-off of Gray was a solo home run at the top of the eighth inning off of Boone's bat.

Taking the loss was Piñales, who set the single season saves record in franchise history just a night ago.

The Titans, meanwhile, scored their first run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Titans third baseman AJ Wright. Scoring was designated hitter Lamar Briggs, who advanced to third on a bunt from Titans Jackie Urbaez.

AJ Wright also scored a run in the bottom of the eighth after a two-out, two-strike single from Royals first baseman Jamey Smart.

Knockouts starter Liam O'Sullivan (win, 4-9) was tremendous, tossing eight innings. The veteran allowed just two runs on five hits, walking one, hitting two, and fanning four. The ace at one point sat down 13 of 15, helping the Knockouts snap their nine-game losing streak against the Titans.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game homestand with the last of a three-game set against the New England Knockouts on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. After tomorrow's contest, the Titans will welcome the Sussex County Miners for the first time this season over the weekend. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

