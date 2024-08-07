GAME POSTPONED - Wednesday August 7th, 2024
August 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Sussex County Miners News Release
Tonight's Game against the New York Boulders has been cancelled and will be resumed tomorrow, August 8th, at 5:30pm as part of a doubleheader at Skylands Stadium. Game 2 will be a 7-inning game, to start shortly after the completion of the resumed game.
Your ticket from tonight's game will be good for tomorrow's double header or any other Miners weekday home game. Just bring them to the box office to redeem them, seating may vary pending availability.
Tickets for the upcoming 2024 season are now available for purchase. For more information and to secure your season tickets, visit http://sussexcountyminers.com/. Be a part of the excitement, and join us in cheering the Miners throughout the season! Catch all Sussex County Miners games LIVE exclusively through our partners at FloSports with the following link https://share.flosports.tv/SHb0
The Sussex County Miners are one of sixteen teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May to early September, and their 48 scheduled home games are at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ.
