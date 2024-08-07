Slammers Outlast Grizzlies with Extra Inning Walk-off

August 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

JOLIET, IL - The Slammers captured a 2-1 walk-off victory in extra innings to even the series with the Gateway Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

In a repeat of last night's contest, Gateway (44-29) managed to score in the sixth inning as a sacrifice fly from Abdiel Diaz plated Jose Alvarez to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Alvarez reached on a leadoff single and advanced to third after a sacrifice bunt from Edwin Mateo and a wild pitch.

Joliet (31-43) responded in a big way as Matthew Warkentin launched his 16th home run of the season to left field to tie the game at one in the eighth inning.

The visitors threatened in the ninth inning as Kevin Krause drew a walk to leadoff the inning. Gabe Holt came on to pinch run, but was thrown out at second on a great play by right fielder Chris Davis on a line drive by D.J. Stewart.

Needing just one run to secure the win, Joliet drew two walks from Adam Pottinger and Liam McArthur to give themselves a chance.

The next batter, Antonio Valdez, sent a line drive into right field for a base hit, but fortunately for Gateway, a beautiful throw from right fielder Cole Brannen was enough to prevent Pottinger from scoring the winning run at the plate.

The two sides headed into extra innings and the Grizzlies executed their offense perfectly to start the inning. A misplayed sacrifice bunt by Alvarez put runners on the corners for Edwin Mateo.

Alvarez advanced to second with a stolen base, but Mateo could not drive the go-ahead run in. Diaz followed and struckout, but reached on a drop-third strike to load the bases for the Grizzlies.

With bases loaded, pitcher Cameron Smith fanned the next batter and forced a deep flyout to right field to end the inning in dramatic fashion.

The Slammers had the opportunity to win the ballgame in the bottom half as Warkentin blasted another deep fly to right field, but this time it was caught and the runner advanced to third.

After pinch hitter Jeissy De La Cruz was hit by a pitch, Victor Nova stepped up to the plate with the game on the line for Joliet.

Nova worked the count and allowed De La Cruz to advance to second. Then, he would send a hard ground ball to second where Dale Thomas attempted to throw out the runner at home, but was too late and the Slammers secured the 2-1 win.

After picking up the save last night, Leoni De La Cruz picked up the loss and fell to 0-3 on the year. Teague Conrad gets the no decision as the starting pitcher for Gateway despite going six scoreless innings and allowing just three hits.

Landon Smiddy also picked up a no decision for Joliet, but anchored them throughout the game recording six and two-thirds innings pitched and allowing just one run on five hits. Smith earned the win for the Slammers, improving to 2-1 on the season.

The Slammers will look to claim the series in a rubber match tomorrow, August 8, on Irish Heritage Night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

