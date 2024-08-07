Five-Run Fifth Carries Otters to Series Opening Win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Despite the power being out at Crushers Stadium, the Otters bats had electricity Wednesday night in a series opening 7-1 win over the Lake Erie Crushers.

The Otters (31-41) hurried to a 5-0 advantage over the Crushers (40-32) in the second inning.

Following an error, the Otters struck for the first run of the game on an RBI-single from Mason White. Two batters later, the Otters stitched together three straight RBI-base hits from Giovanni DiGiacomo, Delvin Zinn and Gary Mattis. After the damage was done, it was 5-0 Otters.

As the game progressed, the pitchers locked in. Lake Erie wasn't able to find the scoreboard until the 7th, when a pair of doubles brought in a single run.

Evansville's bats answered in the eighth, with back-to-back RBI-singles from Amani Larry and DiGiacomo - finalizing the scoring at 7-1.

The Otters out-hit the Crushers 10-6, with DiGiacomo leading the way with three. Mattis and White each also had multi-hit games. Larry's RBI-single in the eighth was his first hit and RBI of his professional career.

Parker Brahms (4-6) was great on the bump, allowing just one run on four hits, with a walk and five strikeouts across seven full innings. Alex Valdez and Jakob Meyer each pitched a scoreless inning to close out the game.

The Otters and Crushers conclude the series tomorrow, first pitch of the scheduled doubleheader is 2:00 p.m., with game two beginning shortly after game one. Game times could change due to power availability. FloBaseball and Otters Digital Network game coverage might not be available due to the ballpark still being without power. Check Otters social medias for updates regarding game time and streams.

