Crushers Fall to Evansville 7-1 in Game with No Power in the Stadium

August 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - In a way Wednesday's game between the Lake Erie Crushers (40-32) and the Evansville Otters (31-41) was a transportation back in time. With Crushers Stadium being without power, the game had no music over loudspeakers, TV broadcast, live stats, and a lot of other basics the game has come to know. Instead, it was just baseball. The crack of a wooden bat, the pop of the catcher's mitt, the chirps from the dugout - truly a testament to the game's nickname: America's Pastime.

The Crushers fell to the Otters by a score of 7-1 on the back of a 5 run top of the 2nd inning. What started with a leadoff walk issued by RHP Pedro Echemendia turned into a four hit frame for the Otters. A fielding error early in the frame made for all five runs to go unearned.

Aside from the 2nd, Echemendia pitched very well. He went through seven innings on 95 pitches. His final line: 7 IP, 6 H, 5 R (all unearned), 4 BB, 3 K.

On the other side, Evansville's Parker Brahms was dominant. Aside from a leadoff single by 2B Alberti Chavez in the 1st (which extended his Lake Erie hitting streak to 11 games), Brahms went through the first six innings without giving up much more than the hit.

In the 7th, LF Ronald Washington drove in 1B Jake Guenther with a double down the left field line. At that point, the score was 5-1, and the Crushers were finally able to break the deadlock Brahms had elicited.

Unfortunately, the Otters would push back with two runs in the top of the 8th against LHP Kenny Pierson, pushing their lead to 7-1. After a quick 8th and 9th innings, the Otters walked away with the win as the overcast skies set in over Avon.

With the Schaumburg Boomers winning earlier in the day, the Crushers are now just 2 games ahead of the Boomers for the 3rd place spot in the Frontier League West.

Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Evansville Otters 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 7 10 0

Lake Erie Crushers 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 6 2

As for the rest of the series, the Crushers and Otters will play a doubleheader on Thursday, August 8th. Both games will be 7 innings. At this time, first pitch for game one is TBD due to the ongoing power outage in the Cleveland area. Stay tuned to the Crushers website and social media pages for updates regarding the upcoming game.

Today's game was live tweeted by Crushers Broadcaster, Zane Bloom. You can follow him on X @zany_baseball to get inning-by-inning updates for the rest of the series as long as the broadcast on FLOBaseball.tv is down.

The Crushers organization appreciates fan understanding as we navigate this unprecedented time at Crushers Stadium.

