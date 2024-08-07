Bolts Drop Day Clash

August 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Windy City ThunderBolts dropped the middle game of the final three-game series against their crosstown Chicagoland foe Schaumburg Boomers 3-1 Wednesday afternoon at Wintrust Field.

Schaumburg (38-34). started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Paxton Wallace laced a two-run double to right field, giving the Boomers a 2-0 lead.

Windy City (32-43) responded in the top of the second. Emmanuel Sanchez doubled in a run, while two throwouts on plays at the plate by the Schaumburg defense kept the score at 2-1.

The Boomers answered with a tally in the bottom of the second when Alec Craig knocked a fielder's' choice for a 3-1 advantage.

The game remained stagnant on the scoreboard the rest of the way. Windy City had multi-hit contributions from Sanchez and Cam Phelts. Henry Kusiak, Michael Seegers, and Thomas Rodriguez each had hits in the contest.

Schaumburg starter Antiono Frias (1-0) dialed five innings, surrendering one run on four hits walking four and striking out five.

Aaron Glickstein and Dylan Stutsman each tallied 1.2 innings of scoreless work. Jake Joyce earned his tenth save of the season.

Windy City starting pitcher Buddie Pindel (7-5) took the loss. Pindel fired six innings, surrendering three runs (two earned) while walking one and striking out one,

Dan Brown and Jacob Newman each tossed a scoreless inning.

Windy City seeks a win back at home on Thursday at 6:35 CDT. Ruddy Gomez (1-4, 4.24) starts against Schaumburg's Cristian Lopez (3-3, 3.95). As on every Thursday, the Bolts become Sliders presented by White Castle. The game will be followed by a postgame show from Ego Pro Chicago. Fans not in attendance can find the broadcast at wcthunderbolts.com.

