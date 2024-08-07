Wild Things Drop Middle Game After Rough 7th

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things dropped game two of the midweek series 7-5 against the Florence Y'alls on Wednesday evening at Wild Things Park.

The Wild Things threatened to strike first after Robert Chayka, Tommy Caufield and Tyreque Reed all walked to load the bases. However, a double play ended the first inning with Washington coming away scoreless. The Y'alls got on the board with a two-out home run to dead center from Stephen Hrustich in the top of the second.

Brandon McIlwain led off the bottom of the frame with a hard hit single up the middle. He moved to second on a groundout by Ethan Wilder. Ricardo Sanchez drove home McIlwain with a laser past the pitcher toward center field. After two innings, the score was tied at one.

The Washington defense owned the third and fourth innings. Starting pitcher Dariel Fregio punched out consecutive batters to conclude the top of the third. In the fourth, a lineout to Caufield at third base and throw over to first ended the frame in exciting fashion.

The Wild Things took their first lead in the bottom of the fourth. Wagner Lagrange doubled to right field to get the action started. McIlwain and Wilder walked to load the bases with one out. Sanchez scored Lagrange with a sacrifice fly to right field, making the score 2-1.

In the top of the fifth, Sergio Gutierrez tied the game for Florence with a homer over the video board in right field. Fregio did not surrender any more runs in the inning, fanning the final batter.

The game would not stay even for long. Caufield singled to left center before Jalen Miller rocketed a two bagger to left field scoring Caufield. On the following at bat, Reed knocked a hit to center to bring home Miller. Lagrange doubled to deep center field, placing him and Reed in scoring position. McIlwain scored Reed with a sacrifice fly into the outfield. The three-run bottom of the fifth put the Wild Things in the driver's seat.

Brian Fuentes roped a single to left field scoring Ed Johnson to put the Y'alls within two. Florence did not add on any more in the sixth. Fregio finished his outing allowing three runs on five hits in addition to five strikeouts, good for his seventh consecutive quality start.

Washington called on Nick MacDonald from the bullpen in the seventh inning. TJ Reeves hit a solo shot to left field to bring the game within one in favor of the Wild Things. After two more runners reached base, Christian James entered in relief for Washington. Craig Massey put the Y'alls in front with a bases-loaded single to score two. A wild pitch brought home Johnson who was at third. The four-run frame put Florence up two.

Ryan Munoz entered the game in the eighth for the Wild Things. The lefty reliever retired the side with three straight groundouts to keep Washington within striking distance. He stayed in for the ninth and kept the Y'alls from scoring. The runs never came as the Wild Things would drop the middle game.

The Wild Things and Y'alls meet tomorrow night for the rubber match on Augtoberfest and Thirsty Thursday with the Coors Light Brew Crew presented by Molson Coors Beverage Company. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Wild Things Park.

