ValleyCats Erase Four-Run Deficit for Fifth Consecutive Win Over Aigles

August 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (41-32) picked up their fifth consecutive victory, and defeated the Trois-Rivières Aigles (37-37) 9-7 on Wednesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The 'Cats have won five straight games over the Aigles.

Tri-City got on the board in the first. Elvis Peralta singled off Osman Gutierrez. Dylan Broderick walked, and Oscar Campos drove in Peralta to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 1-0.

Trois-Rivières struck in the second. Connor Wilford walked Raphael Gladu. Thomas Green then singled Gladu to second. James Smibert knocked in Gladu with a double, and Green went to third. Mathieu Vallée singled in a run to provide the Aigles with a 2-1 advantage.

Tri-City responded in the bottom of the second. Tyson Gingerich singled, and moved to second on a sac bunt from Brett Rodriguez. Jaxon Hallmark plated Gingerich with a single to make it a 2-2 affair.

Wilford received a no-decision as the opener. He pitched two frames, yielding two runs on three hits, walking two, and striking out one.

Trois-Rivières countered in the third. Arlo Marynczak walked Brandon Dadson. Afterward, Dalton Combs homered for the second straight night. Willie Estrada singled, and moved to second after a walk to Gladu. Estrada stole third, and later came around on a wild pitch to give the Aigles a 5-2 lead.

Campos walked in the bottom of the third, and went to second on a passed ball. Ian Walters singled in Campos to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Estrada and Smibert singled in the fifth. Vallée brought in Estrada with a single, and Smibert went to third on an error from Kyle Novak. Rodrigo Orozco doubled in Smibert to make it a 7-3 game.

The ValleyCats stormed back with a five-run fifth as 10 batters came up to the plate. Chris Burgess and Gingerich had back-to-back RBI singles. Hallmark tied up the game with a two-run single off Hernando Mejia. Peralta then drove in Rodriguez with a single to put Tri-City on top, 8-7.

Gutierrez was handed a no-decision. He threw 4.2 innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits, walking four, and striking out three.

Novak doubled off Shaun Atamanchuk in the sixth. Burgess brought in Novak with a two-bagger to give the ValleyCats a 9-7 lead.

Gino Sabatine, Nathan Medrano, and Austin Dill worked in and out of trouble to combine for four shutout frames to finish off the game. Dill tossed the final two innings, allowing two hits, and striking out three for his fourth save of the year.

Marynczak (5-3) earned the win. He went three frames, yielding five runs on six hits, walking three, and striking out five.

Mejia (1-4) received the loss. He lasted a third of an inning, giving up one run on two hits.

Tri-City goes for the sweep against the Trois-Rivières on Thursday, August 8 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 9 | TROIS-RIVIÈRES 7

W: Arlo Marynczak (5-3)

L: Hernando Mejia (1-4)

S: Austin Dill (4)

Time of Game: 3:20

Attendance: 2,189

