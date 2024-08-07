First Inning Runs Hold up as Boomers Claim Third Straight

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Paxton Wallace doubled home two runs in the bottom of the first inning to set the tone as the Schaumburg Boomers claimed a third consecutive win, notching a 3-1 afternoon decision over the Windy City ThunderBolts at Wintrust Field.

Alec Craig set the pace against the Frontier League leader in ERA, Buddie Pindel, with a leadoff double in the first. Craig and Chase Dawson came in to score the first two runs on the opposite field double from Wallace. Antonio Frias struck out the side in the top of the first for the Boomers but Windy City was able to score their lone run by taking advantage of three walks in the second. The ThunderBolts had two runners cut down at the plate on outfield assists from Andrew Sojka and Christian Fedko. The Boomers added an unearned run in the bottom of the inning and only once the rest of the way did Windy City have the tying runs on base.

Frias worked five innings and struck out five to earn his first win of 2024. Aaron Glickstein logged 1.1 blank innings and Dylan Stutsman contributed 1.2. Jake Joyce struck out the side in the ninth to tally his 10th save of the year and third in a row. Schaumburg finished with seven hits in the win. Anthony Calarco notched another multi-hit game by finishing 2-for-3. Pindel worked six for Windy City but was hit with the loss.

The Boomers (38-34) aim for the sweep on Thursday night when the series shifts to the south suburbs for a single game at 6:35pm. RHP Cristian Lopez (3-3, 3.95) is slated to make his second start against RHP Ruddy Gomez (1-4, 4.29) as the Boomers begin a four-game journey away from home. With the addition of a home doubleheader on August 12, there are just 10 dates left at Wintrust Field on the 2024 schedule and tickets for all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

