Boone Drills Two Home Runs; Knockouts Fight Back for Middle Game Win

August 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







OTTAWA, CA- Jake Boone went 2 for 4 with a multi-home run game as New England defeated Ottawa 4-2 on Wednesday night at Ottawa Stadium. The Knockouts improved to 26-46, while the Titans dropped to 41-32.

New England's starting pitcher Liam O'Sullivan secured the win, bringing his season record to 4-9. O'Sullivan delivered an outstanding performance, pitching eight solid innings, allowing only five hits and two runs, both of which were earned. He walked a batter and struck out four. Reeves Martin entered the game and effectively sealed the victory with his seventh save of the season. He held Ottawa at-bay, pitching a scoreless ninth inning, giving up just one walk.

Ottawa's starting pitcher, Shane Gray, pitched seven innings and allowed just four hits. He conceded only one run, which was earned, striking out four Knockouts batters while walking two. However, Gray received a no-decision for his performance.

Erasmo Pinales of Ottawa did not fare as well. He entered the game and blew the save, incurring his second loss of the season and dropping his record to 1-2. In just an inning of work, Pinales allowed one hit and three runs, two of which were earned. He also issued four walks and struck out only one batter.

In the first five innings of the game, starting pitchers Gray and O'Sullivan allowed only three hits each. The game turned into an intense pitching battle across the border in Canada.

The Titans in the fifth broke the scoreless tie against the Knockouts. Lamar Briggs and Michael Fuhrman were both hit by pitches, putting Ottawa in a promising position with two runners on and no outs. Jackie Urbaez then advanced both runners into scoring positions with a groundout to the pitcher O'Sullivan. A sacrifice fly from A.J. Wright allowed Briggs to score from third base, and Christian Ibarra grounded out to the shortstop J.R. DiSarcina, bringing an end to the inning.

Boone led off the eighth when he hit his sixth home run of the season, sending the ball to left center field. This tied the score at one apiece. The tension mounted as Tommy Kretzler walked, and Noah Lucier executed a strategic bunt to advance Kretzler into scoring position. The bases became loaded with two outs after Austin White walked and Keagan Calero singled. However, despite the promising setup, the hopes of New England to score more runs were dashed when Jack-Thomas Wold struck out swinging, ending the top of the inning with the bases left loaded.

In the bottom half of the inning, Wright doubled to right center field with one out for his 16 double of the season as he was in scoring position, and two batters later, Jamey Smart drove him in when he singled to Calero in right field to make a 2-1 lead.

In the ninth, with just one out, Castillo walked, and then Boone delivered a two-run home run down the left-field line, turning the game around as the Knockouts were just two outs away from a loss. This was Boone's second home run of the game and his seventh of the season, propelling New England into a 3-2 lead. Then Kretzler walked, and two batters later J.R. DiSarcina and also walked. A wild pitch allowed both runners to advance, and then White walked, loading the bases. Calero then reached first on an error by Pinales, allowing the Knockouts to extend their lead to 4-2. Wold grounded out for the third out of the inning, but the damage had been done.

For Ottawa, Smart stood out as the top performer for the Titans with his multi-hit game. Additionally, Wright, Ibarra, and Jake Hjelle each contributed with a hit of their own. For New England, Boone led the Knockouts with a strong multi-hit game, while four different Knockouts players also secured a hit, playing vital roles in the team's triumph.

New Engla nd is back in Ottawa tomorrow for their season finale with the Titans. They return to Campanelli Stadium on August 9th, hosting the Québec Capitales in a weekend showdown. Tickets for the rest of the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

