GRIZZLIES GET ONE HIT...AND WIN

JOLIET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies took down the Joliet Slammers 1-0 at Duly Health & Care Field on Tuesday night.

Despite only collecting one base hit in the game, the Grizzlies (44-28) took the series opener against the Slammers (30-43) in a pitching duel. After LF Tate Wargo was plunked by a pitch in the sixth inning, he stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch. 2B Gabe Holt then drove a base hit up the middle to bring in Wargo for the game's first run. The game remained locked at 1-0 through the last three innings, with LHP Leoni De La Cruz closing the game out with a pair of strikeouts to deliver Gateway the win. RHP Deylen Miley got the win, surrendering only one hit through six innings while racking up eight strikeouts. De La Cruz collected his ninth save of the season. RHP Gino Encinca took the loss, despite carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

The series will continue on Wednesday at 6:35 PM CDT.

BOOMERS GET THREE UNEARNED RUNS TO TAKE OPENER VS. BOLTS

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers got the series-opening win against the Windy City ThunderBolts at Wintrust Field on Tuesday by a final score of 4-3.

The Boomers (37-34) scored four unanswered runs to collect an important late-season win, moving them half a game closer to the final playoff spot in the Frontier League West division. Windy City (32-42) took the lead in the second inning with an RBI base hit, building it up to 3-0 with two runs in the sixth. 1B Anthony Calarco brought in the Boomers' first run on an RBI groundout in the bottom of the sixth, cutting the deficit to two. After an error allowed Schaumburg to tie the game in the seventh, Calarco came through with a go-ahead RBI single to put the Boomers a 4-3 lead. The Schaumburg bullpen then slammed the door in the ninth, setting down the ThunderBolts in order to secure the win. RHP Cole Stallings earned the win in relief while RHP Jake Joyce collected the save. RHP Dan Brown took the loss for Windy City.

The Boomers will try to take the series on Wednesday. The middle game of the series is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM CDT.

CAPITALES DOMINATE JACKALS

QUÉBEC CITY - The Québec Capitales shut down the New Jersey Jackals in a 4-1 victory at Stade Canac on Tuesday evening.

The Capitales (49-24) limited the Jackals (23-49) to one run on two hits in the series opener. SS Kyle Crowl put Québec on top in the first inning with a sacrifice fly. CF Jonathan Lacroix added on in the second with a solo homer to make it 2-0. Later in the frame, the Capitales were gifted another run on a New Jersey error to go up 3-0. The Jackals got a solo home run in the sixth to get to within two, but DH Justin Gideon's solo homer in the seventh provided a three-run cushion that Québec rode for the rest of the game. LHP Harley Gollert got the win while RHP Frank Moscatiello picked up his 14th save of the season. RHP Dylan Sabia took the loss for New Jersey.

The Capitales will go for their 50th win of the season as they look to take the series on Wednesday. First pitch for the middle game is at 7:05 PM EDT.

WILD THINGS HIT 50 WINS

WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things became the first team in the Frontier League to reach 50 wins on Tuesday with their 8-3 victory over the Florence Y'alls at Wild Things Park.

Washington (50-22) scored a season-high seven runs in the fourth inning to put Florence (34-38) in the rearview during the series opener. 1B Tyreque Reed gave the lead to the Wild Things on a sacrifice fly in the first inning. The Y'alls quickly retorted with an RBI double in the second to tie the game at 1-1. In the fourth, SS Ethan Wilder put Washington back on top at 2-1 with an RBI single to center to jumpstart a huge offensive outburst. The Wild Things ended up sending 13 men to the plate and scoring seven runs, including two apiece for Wilder and reigning Player of the Week 2B Jalen Miller. Florence took one run back in the top of the fifth and another in the ninth, but came up well short in the end. RHP Zach Kirby struck out a career-high nine hitters in his seventh win of the season. RHP Reed Smith got tagged with the loss for the Y'alls.

The series will continue on Wednesday at 6:05 PM EDT.

VALLEYCATS WIN FOURTH STRAIGHT

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats took home their fourth straight victory after defeating the Trois-Rivières Aigles 7-5 on Tuesday.

The ValleyCats (40-32) scored three runs in both the third and fifth innings to take the lead after being down 3-0. Trois-Rivières put Tri-City in a hole early, taking an early lead with a three-run homer in the first inning. In the third, LF Javeyon Williams got the ValleyCats on the board with an RBI single. RF Dylan Broderick followed with a two-run single to tie things up at 3-3. C Oscar Campos came through in the fifth inning, slapping a two-run single into right field to put the ValleyCats up 5-3. 1B Kyle Novak then singled two batters later, bringing Campos around to score. The Aigles scored twice in the sixth to come within one run, but Novak was able to add some insurance with another RBI base hit in the seventh to put the game out of reach. RHP Jhon Vargas earned the win while RHP Zeke Wood picked up the save. RHP Tucker Smith took the loss for Trois-Rivières.

The series will continue on Wednesday from Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM EDT.

FIVE DIFFERENT TITANS DRIVE IN RUNS IN WIN OVER KNOCKOUTS

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Titans won the series opener against the New England Knockouts at Titan Stadium on Tuesday by a final score of 5-2.

The Titans (41-31) snapped a four-game losing streak to begin an important homestand behind three extra-base hits. In the second inning, New England (25-46) took a 1-0 lead on a solo home run. SS Aaron Castillas answered in the bottom half with an RBI double to tie the game at one apiece. The Knockouts put themselves back in front with an RBI base hit in the third, but Ottawa again had a response in the bottom half of the inning and tied the game on 1B Jamey Smart's RBI double. After advancing to third on a wild pitch, Smart came around to score later in the inning thanks to a base hit from CF Taylor Wright. The Titans picked up two more runs in the sixth to cement their lead at 5-2 and finished the game with two scoreless innings from their bullpen. LHP Tyler Jandron picked up the win after allowing just two runs in seven complete innings of work. RHP Erasmo Pinales earned the save, his 18th of the year. RHP Sam Ryan, who was acquired from the Québec Capitales last weekend, took the loss in his first start with New England.

The Titan and Knockouts will continue their series on Wednesday. First pitch will be at 6:30 PM EDT.

