Wranglers Rallies for 2-1 Victory Over Eagles

March 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







CALGARY, AB. - The Calgary Wranglers scored a pair of goals in the third period to erase a 1-0 deficit and defeat the Colorado Eagles 2-1 on Wednesday. Wranglers' goaltender Dustin Wolf picked up his league-leading 33rd win of the season, stopping 39 of the 40 shots he faced. Colorado forward Ben Meyers netted the team's lone goal in the loss, while goalie Keith Kinkaid made 36 saves on 38 shots in his Eagles debut.

The first period would see each team earn one opportunity on the power play, but neither side was able to capitalize on the man-advantage, despite several quality chances. Colorado would outshoot the Wranglers 18-14 in the opening 20 minutes, as the two teams headed to the first intermission with game still scoreless.

The Eagles would continue to pile on the shots in the second period, outshooting Calgary 15-11 in the middle frame. That relentless pressure finally led to the game's first goal, when a power play set up Meyers to smack home a rebound in the crease. The goal was Meyers fourth of the season and gave Colorado a 1-0 edge at the 11:22 mark of the second stanza.

Still trailing 1-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Wranglers would draw even when forward Ben Jones chased down a rebound at the bottom of the left-wing circle and fed a shot past Kinkaid, tying the game at 1-1 at the 8:31 mark of the final frame.

A power play would allow Calgary to jump in front, as forward Cole Schwindt camped out in the slot and deflected a shot from the point into the back of the net, giving the Wranglers a 2-1 edge with 7:15 remaining in the contest.

The Eagles would pull Kinkaid in favor of the extra attacker in the final minute of play, but would not be able to generate an equalizer, falling by a final score of 2-1. Colorado outshot Calgary 40-38, as the Eagles finished the night 1-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday, March 11th at 8:00pm MT at Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.