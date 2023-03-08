Belleville Sens Sign Goaltender Francis Marotte to Professional Tryout Offer

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce the signing of goaltender Francis Marotte to a professional tryout offer.

Marotte, 27, has earned a 3-10-1 record with a 4.03 goals-against average and a .869 save percentage in 16 ECHL games this season with the Trois-RivieÌï¿½res Lions and Adirondack Thunder. He also saw time with the Dundee Stars in the Elite Ice Hockey League to begin the 2022-23 campaign.

The native of Longueuil, Quebec, has appeared in ten contests in the American Hockey League over his career split between the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (2020-21) and San Diego Gulls (2021-22), posting a 3-4-1 record with a 3.87 GAA and a .878 SV%.

Prior to turning pro, Marotte had success collegiately at both Robert Morris University (2016-19) and Clarkson University (2019-20). He was named Eastern College Athletic Conference Goaltender of the Year and earned First All-Star Team honours during his senior year with the Golden Knights.

