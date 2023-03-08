Bears Trade Kale Kessy to Colorado for Future Considerations

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that forward Kale Kessy has been traded to the Colorado Eagles in exchange for future considerations.

Kessy, 30, has scored two goals and added 68 penalty minutes in 25 games this season for the Bears. The native of Shaunavon, Saskatchewan played four seasons with Hershey, appearing in 121 career games with the Chocolate and White, registering 13 points (8g, 5a) and 369 penalty minutes, including collecting 19 fighting majors. He also skated in three playoff games for Hershey last year, adding one additional fight to his stat line.

Kessy played a large role during his time in Hershey in the Central Pennsylvania community by giving back through the team's Hershey Bears Cares initiative. In 2019-20, Kessy was selected as the Hershey winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the local community.

"We'd like to thank Kale for his contributions to the Hershey Bears," said vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. "He has been a valued member of our team for the past four seasons with his fearless play, and off the ice, we're forever grateful for his generosity in giving back to the Central Pennsylvania community. We wish Kale all the best in Colorado."

The physical winger returns to Colorado where he appeared in 15 games during the 2018-19 season. In total, Kessy has appeared in 296 career AHL games with Oklahoma City, Bakersfield, Manitoba, Cleveland, Colorado, and Hershey.

The Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White visit the Providence Bruins at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Sat., March 11 at 7:05 p.m and Sun., March 12 at 3:05 p.m.

