Wolf Pack Kick off Three-Game Road Trip with Visit to Thunderbirds

March 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Hartford Wolf Pack are back on the road, this time for a three-game trip. Tonight, the Pack heads north to Springfield, where they meet the Thunderbirds for the latest installment of the 'I-91 Rivalry'.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the eighth of twelve meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds this season, and the fifth of six at the MassMutual Center. The sides will meet again in nine days, this time in Hartford at the XL Center. In fact, the final three meetings in March come at the XL Center, with the sides set to battle on March 17th, 24th, and 25th.

The season series wraps up on April 15th in Springfield. That game is also the Wolf Pack's regular-season finale.

The Thunderbirds edged the Wolf Pack 1-0 in the shootout in their last meeting on Friday night. Louis Domingue picked up his second shutout as a member of the Wolf Pack, making a season-high 42 saves. That included six saves in the five-minute overtime period, where the Wolf Pack spent 2:49 killing penalties.

Joel Hofer, meanwhile, recorded a 27-save shutout for the Thunderbirds. Matthew Peca scored the shootout winner in the top of the seventh round, while Bobby Trivigno was denied by Hofer in the bottom of the round to cement the extra point for Springfield. Matthew Highmore and Adam Clendening traded goals in the sixth round.

The Wolf Pack are 2-3-0-2 against the T-Birds this season, and 1-2-0-1 at the MassMutual Center.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack saw their six-game point streak come to an end in stunning fashion on Sunday afternoon, falling 6-3 to the Charlotte Checkers. After Jonny Brodzinski and Riley Bezeau traded goals in the first period, Lauri Pajuniemi and Anton Blidh both lit the lamp in the middle frame to give the Wolf Pack a 3-1 lead after two periods of play.

For the first time this season, Hartford would see a lead after forty minutes slip away and result in a regulation loss. Gerry Mayhew made it a 3-2 game just 32 seconds into the third period, then Bezeau tied it at 1:56 with a shot from the left-wing wall. Matt Kiersted's one-timer through traffic gave the Checkers their first lead at 9:19, then Oliver Chau and Riley Nash tacked on insurance markers to complete a five-goal third period.

On Tuesday, the parent New York Rangers (NHL) recalled Brodzinski.

Will Cuylle (19 g, 13 a) and Tanner Fritz (5 g, 27 a) lead the Wolf Pack in points with 32 each on the season. Cuylle's 19 goals are tops on the club in that category, while Fritz's 27 assists lead the way in that department.

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds also tasted defeat on Sunday, dropping a 3-0 decision to the Bridgeport Islanders. Arnaud Durandeau broke a scoreless tie 3:28 into the third period, snapping his 14th goal of the season by Hofer. Cole Bardreau would then cement the victory with a pair of empty net goals at 18:39 and 19:17. Jakub Skarek made 33 saves for the shutout, his second of the season.

This is the first of a three-game homestand for the Thunderbirds. They'll also host the Providence Bruins on Friday night and the Laval Rocket on Saturday.

Highmore leads the club in scoring with 49 points (14 g, 35 a) in his first season with the organization. Martin Frk, meanwhile, is second with 48 points (21 g, 27 a). Frk's 21 goals lead the team, while Highmore's 35 assists are also good for the team lead.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:50 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack's three-game road trip continues on Friday when they make their lone trip to Rochester this season to battle the Americans. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, March 15th, when they welcome the Bridgeport Islanders to town. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.